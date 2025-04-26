All Huskers

Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Ty Robinson Selected by Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Draft

The former Husker joins recently extended center Cam Jurgens and edge rusher Ochaun Mathis on the Eagles' roster.

Austin Jacobsen


Ty Robinson celebrates a tackle for loss. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska football has its first selection in the 2025 National Football League draft.

Ty Robinson, the 6-6, 310-pound defensive lineman was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles as the No. 111 pick in the fourth round on day three of the NFL draft Saturday. Robinson becomes the 369th Cornhusker selected in the NFL draft, dating back to 1936, and is the first Nebraska player drafted since the 2023 draft.

Robinson also becomes the highest selected defensive player from Nebraska since cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. The last defensive lineman from Nebraska picked in the draft was Khalil and Carlos Davis, both selected in the 2020 NFL draft by Tampa Bay in the sixth round and Pittsburgh in the seventh, respectively.


Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Ty Robinson of Nebraska (94) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Robinson was a force of nature in his final tenure with Nebraska, breaking the record for most career games played with 60 contests while finishing as a second-team All-Big Ten selection with 37 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks. The senior added four pass breakups, one blocked field goal, and a safety while starting all 13 games for the Big Red.

Robinson entered Lincoln as a coveted defensive lineman earning high school All-America honors at Higley High School in Arizona. As a consensus four-star recruit, Robinson picked Nebraska after receiving offers from Alabama, Oregon, and USC to join former Nebraska coach Scott Frost's 2019 recruiting class. Following three game appearances as a true freshman in 2019 to maintain his redshirt, Robinson would play in every game available from 2020 until his final 2024 Pinstripe Bowl appearance for NU.

The Arizona native wore the No. 9 during his final two seasons in Lincoln as part of coach Matt Rhule's single-digit honor, as voted on by his peers. Robinson was a five-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll member, a member of the Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship teams, and added conference honors in 2023 and 2024.

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (DL30) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (DL30) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draft experts had Robinson pegged as high as one of the top 50 prospects available in the 2025 NFL Draft, with some having the defensive lineman listed outside of the top 100.

"He is an ideal 5-technique for a 3-4 defense with the ability to slide inside on passing downs. Robinson is an ascending player who put his best tape together in 2024, showing improved quickness and awareness," NFL draft analyst Matt Miller wrote. "While he doesn't have a top-tier pass-rush plan, he's an elite run defender."

Robinson joins Nebraska alums Cam Jurgens and Ochaun Mathis in Philadelphia, as the Eagles finished the 2024-25 season as Super Bowl champions. Robinson will likely mix in with star linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on the Eagles' defensive line rotation.

