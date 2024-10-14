Indiana's Curt Cignetti Compliments Nebraska Football's Defense, Dylan Raiola in 'Important Game'
Curt Cignetti is keeping the focus on Indiana football.
"As always, it's more about us and what we do, controlling what we can control. Having a great day today of preparation and stacking good days," Cignetti said on Monday during his media availability.
Cignetti addressed the media as part of his team's preparation leading into their home tilt with Nebraska football, adding that Saturday's contest is an "important game, because its the next game." While the coach did not give any bulletin board material for the Huskers after each team's bye week, he did provide some compliments to the team overall in his opening statement.
"Coach (Matt) Rhule has done a great job with the football team there, 5-1, impressive team on tape," Cignetti said. "Giving up 11 points a game on defense, a veteran outfit, and offensively; big offensive line, big tight ends, play a lot of guys, really skilled receivers, a lot of good running backs and a mega talented young quarterback."
Cignetti added that the Hoosiers will focus internally, as "it's more about us and what we do" adding that his team can only "control what we can control."
Indiana's offense has done more than just control their opponents - they have boat-raced several early foes enroute to their 6-0 start and No. 16 Associated Press ranking in Cignetti's first season. The Hoosiers are top of the conference in total yards per game (515.7), passing yards per game (315.3), first downs converted (165) , third down conversion percentage (54 percent), and points per game (47.5). However, the former James Madison coach knows how stingy the Blackshirt defense has been throughout the season.
"Well, they've got good players. They're very well-coached. They play really hard. They're very multiple in their scheme. They've got guys that can affect the passer, a couple big guys inside, 315-plus type guys. They play a lot of people. They do everything they can to keep you off balance," Cignetti said.
The coach added that the Huskers break up "a lot of passes", bringing up Nebraska's season stats of seven interceptions and only 85 rushing yards allowed per game. The Huskers have benefited from a positive turnover margin as well, starting their next stretch of the season with a +6 turnover rate. Cignetti recognized that part of Nebraska's offensive balance is in part due to the play of their freshman quarterback.
"Yeah, he's a really talented guy who's got great arm talent. (Dylan Raiola) plays with a lot of confidence. He's got a really nice supporting cast. They protect him well up front. They've got one receiver who's 6-4, 225 and can really go, deep-ball type guy, and schematically the staff does a really nice job of -- they don't put too much pressure on him," Cignetti said.
The Indiana coach added that Nebraska's offense is "balanced" and that the Huskers will "want to run the football" to set up Raiola's ability to use play-action for a big play. He concluded his Raiola thoughts saying that Rhule's staff "has done a tremendous job with him."
Both teams are coming off their first bye of the season, as Cignetti said his team never relented during the break.
"It's balls to the wall all the time because you're getting better or getting worse, never staying the same. We practiced three times, and we did some prep on this upcoming opponent," Cignetti said. "Then you're looking at other people across the country seeing who's doing what well and trying maybe to get a few ideas that may help you down the road. Using that time wisely."
Indiana has been on an impressive start to their season, and awaits 5-1 Nebraska on Saturday in Bloomington. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CDT.
