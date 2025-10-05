Four Observations From Nebraska's Win Over Michigan State
LINCOLN—Nebraska gave up a 21-0 run but found a way to battle back and defeat Michigan State 38-27 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers are now 4-1. Here are four observations on the game.
What Was That?
Nebraska held Michigan State to a three-and-out and then scored on its first offensive possession, going up 7-0. A blocked punt turned into another touchdown, sending the score up to 14-0.
The next six times Nebraska touched the ball were certified disasters.
In those six possessions, all of which were in the second and third quarters while going into the win, Nebraska ran 23 plays for a total of 19 yards. Two of the drives ended as turnovers on downs. Another one was a single-play drive with an easy interception. Archie Wilson's first two punts went just 26 and 18 yards, respectively.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said that stretch of play was something he stressed to his team about fighting through.
"We just kept battling and fighting and battling and fighting," Rhule said. "That's been my challenge to our guys. 60 minutes of us playing hard is going to be hard for teams to withstand."
Nebraska had the ball with the wind for one possession in the first half. The next time the Huskers had the ball with the wind at their back was in the fourth quarter. That's something Rhule said was "unique".
"We scored and then we blocked the punt," Rhule said. We went a long time without our offense really playing. And so it was like, hey, we have to get in rhythm now. And then all of a sudden, we just couldn't get in rhythm."
The Huskers eventually got back into a rhythm, in part because of a third-down scramble where Dylan Raiola found Jacory Barney Jr. for 45 yards. Two plays later, the Big Red tied the game at 21. From there, it was all Nebraska.
"My whole point was just get to the fourth quarter with the wind at our back and we're just going to go win the fourth quarter," Rhule said.
Special Teams
Mike Ekeler's unit more than earned their keep in this one.
Nebraska's special teams had a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery on a kickoff. Kyle Cunanan made his only field goal attempt, while Wilson bounced back to put punts down at the Michigan State 12 and 9.
On the blocked punt, junior defensive back Jamir Conn had a free rush at the punter, almost getting there before the ball.
"He prepared all week to block that punt," Rhule said. "We told the team he's going to block the punt, not we hope he blocks the punt. Hey, go block the punt. We said he's going to block the punt. He blocked the punt."
In the punt return game, Barney had a 57-yard return. He almost had one longer that he took to the house, but a block in the back negated the score.
The special teams also had a fake punt that came up short, resulting in a turnover on downs at midfield.
"If I'm being really honest with you guys, I don't—the punt fake was the right call. We're going to put the ball in our guys' hands with a chance to make plays."
Dylan Raiola's Composure
Raiola finished 16-for-24 for 194 yards through the air, with one touchdown and one interception. He also took five sacks.
Multiple times during the game, Raiola was visibly frustrated at those around him.
At one point, after a false start from left tackle Elijah Pritchett, Raiola spiked the ball and motioned to his sideline. However, two plays earlier, Raiola was sacked after holding the ball for an excessive amount of time without finding an open receiver.
Rhule said he needs to "go back and look at everything" to understand the frustrations from each angle. He did acknowledge that Raiola wasn't happy with the environment during the stretch of tough play.
"That's the second game in a row we've been booed at home," Rhule said. "Our guys were out there, and they're mad. Dylan's yelling at the crowd. I'm like, don't yell at the crowd. They paid their money to come here, right? They're paying $12 for a beer.
"You know what? It's part of the game. Go play well. When you're not playing well, go play well."
Rhule added that he liked the passion that Raiola plays with.
"I felt like there was little time there in the middle where it was just kind of like, 'Oh, what's happening? What's happening?' At some point, I want Dylan angry. I want in the moment locked in, but I want I want a fired up, blood in his eyes Dylan because that's the best Dylan that there is. And the guys will fight for him."
The Good and the Bad for the Blackshirts
Let's start with the good.
Nebraska's defense forced seven (7!!) three-and-outs. Five of those came in the first half. The Blackshirts also grabbed a pair of interceptions and got a sack on fourth down with 5:17 left inside the Michigan State red zone.
Not a bad day overall, including for the guy who got both interceptions: DeShon Singleton.
"I love him," Rhule said. "I'm so happy to see him make plays on the ball."
Outside of those eight drives, the Blackshirts had a tough time getting off of the field.
Michigan State's first scoring drive was 17 plays for 75 yards and nearly 10 minutes of game time. That drive included a pair of defensive pass interference penalties in the red zone to reset the downs and continue to give the Spartans chances.
The next scoring drive for the Spartans was in the third quarter, with Michigan State going 48 yards over 11 plays and taking 7:00 off the clock. That short field included conversions of fourth-and-six, third-and-five, and fourth-and-four, with the last one resulting in a 16-yard touchdown run.
The other two scoring drives came on after an interception and then in garbage time, but those first two drives where the Blackshirts were worn down with the amount of time on the field. Michigan State converted four fourth downs on the day. On the season, Nebraska opponents have converted fourth down on 8-of-10 attempts.
