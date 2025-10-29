Four Questions for Nebraska Football Headed Into the USC Game
The Nebraska football team is back on track after a gritty win over Northwestern on Saturday. The Huskers are now 6-2, bowl eligible for the second consecutive season, and ready to take on a USC team that is much improved over last season. With a renewed sense of momentum in Lincoln, and plenty of opportunities still in front of them, we look at four questions for the Nebraska football team headed into the game against the Trojans.
Can the Huskers Finally Beat a Ranked Team?
Much has been made about the fact that Nebraska hasn’t beat a ranked team in their last 28 tries. The boys in red have not conquered a ranked opponent since beating Oregon in Lincoln in 2016 (although, the Huskers did beat an increasingly impressive Cincinnati team–now #17 in the AP poll and #16 in the coaches poll–to open this season. Does that count?). Can the Huskers finally get that monkey off their back?
USC will come into Lincoln at 5-2, and currently ranked #23 in the AP poll. Nebraska will have another chance to beat a brand name, top 25 opponent, and you know the black out crowd will be raucous on Saturday night. Can the Big Red get over the hump and finally win one of these games? While many things are certainly better in year three under Matt Rhule, getting a big win would be a tangible sign of progress and represent a big step forward for this program.
Will We See Nebraska Try to Big Ten USC?
USC comes into this game as the #1 team in the nation in scoring offense. They’re also #1 in passing offense, #5 in total offense, and in the top 25 in rushing offense. Suffice it to say the Trojans have been excellent on the offensive side of the ball this year.
Will the Huskers try to do to USC what Minnesota did to them? Judging by the Maryland and Northwestern games, the offense seems to thrive when it involves heavy doses of Emmett Johnson running the football. Might we see the Big Red hold the ball as much as possible, pound the rock, and try to play keep-away from USC’s explosive offense? It would be somewhat out of character for this team, but I’m not sure I like their chances if they try to go toe-to-toe with USC in a shootout.
How Healthy is This Nebraska Team?
Matt Rhule said at his press conference on Monday that offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka is out for the season with a torn ACL, and offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula is trying to battle through an injury but his status is uncertain. Meanwhile, both offensive lineman Rocco Spindler and linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. are playing with casts on their hands.
We’re approaching November in the Big Ten, and every team is battling injuries. Rhule commented that a number of other Huskers are playing through different ailments, and also noted that every team is going through similar challenges this time of year. Let’s hope the Big Red can stay as healthy as possible over the final four games.
What Would Make This a November to Remember for Nebraska Football?
Nebraska has USC at home, then they are at UCLA and at Penn State before finishing with Iowa at home. Sitting at 6-2 and trying to close out strong, what do the Huskers need to do for this to qualify as a successful year three for Matt Rhule?
I believe going 2-2 in November would represent a solid finish for this Nebraska squad. Ending the season at 8-4 would be two wins better than last season, and would represent tangible progress for Rhule’s program. Anything better than that, of course, and most Husker fans are over the moon. 7-5 or worse and the fan base is getting restless.
Certainly, the mental boost of beating USC, Penn State, or Iowa would do a lot for the fan base as well. Can they start with a win over USC on Saturday night?
As always, GBR for LIFE.
Agree? Disagree? Tell us what you think, Common Fans. We’d love to hear from you. Send us an email at commonfangbr@gmail.com or find us on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.