Four Questions for the Nebraska Football Team Headed Into Minnesota Week
The Nebraska football team staged a comeback for the second straight game on Saturday, storming back to beat Maryland in dramatic fashion. It hasn’t all been perfect, but this year’s squad is displaying traits that many previous teams did not: improved play on offense and special teams; an ability to make key plays in the clutch; and the intestinal fortitude to close out tight games.
There’s still half a season to play, and the Huskers need to keep improving in all the right areas, but the fact is, the Nebraska football team has now started 5-1 for the second consecutive season. Where can they go from here?
What to Make of the Matt Rhule to Penn State Chatter?
Of course, we have to start here. In case you’ve been living under a rock the last few days, Penn State fired head coach James Franklin after the Nittany Lions lost their third straight game. It’s rather shocking when you think about it: Franklin had PSU within a couple plays of the national championship game last season, and his teams in Happy Valley have been very good. Yes, he has a reputation of not being able to win the big one, but there are lots of Husker fans telling their Penn State friends right now, “Be careful what you wish for.”
Enter Matt Rhule into the discussion. Rhule played at Penn State. He met his wife there. He said Monday that he loves Penn State (he also said lots and lots of things about how much he loves living in, and coaching at, Nebraska). What does this all mean?
Anyone who is suggesting they have any idea what Penn State is thinking is either lying to you, or trying to sell you a subscription. They’ve hired a search firm to guide the process, and you have to imagine it will take several months before they have a final decision. All I know is, Rhule has said several times how much he loves coaching at Nebraska, and he’s also commented on how he doesn’t want to keep moving every few years. I genuinely believe he wants to keep building at Nebraska, and he will be in Lincoln for years to come. Do I know that for sure? Of course not. But my recommendation for Husker fans is to enjoy the moment, and hope there are many more wins in store for the Big Red this season.
Will We Continue to See a Commitment to the Run Game?
Now, onto football. I loved how Nebraska ran the ball against Maryland. Emmett Johnson averaged 8.4 yards per carry, and even if you take away his long 50 yard run, he was still over 6 yards per carry. It seemed like there was room to run every time Dylan Raiola handed off the ball. And let’s be honest, it hasn’t always been clear how dedicated to the run the Huskers really are.
Was this the start of an increased commitment to pounding the rock? Nebraska will need a strong run game in conference play, if they want to continue the upward trajectory of this season. I hope we see them go right back to it against the Gophers on Friday night.
Will Nebraska Finally Beat Minnesota?
Let’s be honest: most Husker fans find Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck annoying. Fleck has a certain, unique style about him that just wouldn’t play well in Lincoln. You know what’s even more annoying? The fact that Nebraska has not beaten Minnesota since 2018 (Scott Frost’s first year), and the fact that Fleck owns a 6-1 record against the Huskers. Almost all of those Nebraska losses were one-score games, and often involved frustrating, mind-boggling, self-inflicted turnovers, penalties, and mistakes.
If Nebraska wants to start taking the next step as a program, if they want to separate from the massive middle of the Big Ten Conference, this is the type of game they need to start winning. With Minnesota followed by Northwestern, the boys in red have a huge opportunity to go into November at 7-1, and they don’t have to beat the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, or Indiana to do so. Can the Huskers start winning games like this?
Is a Special Season Brewing for Nebraska Football?
I know, I know. I shouldn’t get ahead of myself. There’s lots of football left to play, and recent seasons have been like Lucy with the football for Nebraska fans. Every time it felt like the Huskers were about to break through, they took a step (or two) back. Could this be the year they finally get over the hump? I’m not necessarily talking playoff (although who would argue with that?!?!), but at least a significant improvement from where they’ve been. How about 9-3? That would match their best record since 2016, and would represent tangible progress for Rhule’s program. Any better than that, and they’ll be dancing in the streets in Lincoln.
Agree? Disagree? Tell us what you think, Common Fans. We’d love to hear from you. Send us an email at commonfangbr@gmail.com or find us on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.