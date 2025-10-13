Are the Comeback Cornhuskers Building Something Special in 2025?
Nebraska does it again.
In this story:
The Common Fans discuss the Big Red's comeback win against Maryland on Saturday.
- The Huskers give up two 10 point leads, and were losing with under two minutes to go, before pulling out a 34-31 victory.
- HUGE PROGRESS: Putting together not one but two 4th quarter scoring drives to ultimately propel the team to victory.
- SPECIAL TEAMS AGAIN! The kickoff return team has entered the chat.
- The Blackshirts–despite not playing their best game–bowed up when it mattered.
- Emmett Johnson absolutely carried the team in arguably his best game as a Husker.
- Nyziah Hunter emerging as a major threat.
- Despite three picks, Dylan showed his heart and his toughness in leading Nebraska to the win.
- Offensive line takes a major step forward.
- Plus, discussing where the 5-1 Huskers fit in the broader Big 10 conversation.
- It’s a brave new world in 2025, and the Common Fans are celebrating all the Ws!
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published