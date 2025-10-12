Nebraska Football’s Emerging Identity - Clutch, Grit, and Closing Time
The Nebraska football team won an absolutely wild one at Maryland on Saturday, in their first true road test of the season. The Huskers gave away two 10 point leads, survived a treacherous third quarter, and overcame a seven point deficit late in the game to seal the deal. There were tremendous individual performances in this outstanding team win, as Nebraska has now won two in a row and sits at 2-1 in the Big Ten.
CHEERS TO THAT
EMMETT!!!!! Even though he didn’t get into the end zone, this was Emmett Johnson’s best game as a Husker. He finished with 176 rushing yards on 21 carries, and much more importantly, he put the offense on his back and willed this team to victory. On Nebraska’s second-to-last drive, he made something out of nothing on a screen pass, gaining a crucial ten yards to give the Huskers a chance on third down (which they would ultimately convert) after a holding penalty had set the team back. Later in the drive, he ripped off an incredible 50 yard run, making multiple Terrapins miss to get to the 10 yard line. Nebraska would get a field goal on the drive, setting them up for the game winning touchdown on the following drive. At 650 yards on the season, Johnson now sits at 2nd in the Big Ten in rushing.
The Kickoff Return Team Has Entered the Chat. After Nebraska took a 10-0 lead to start the game, Maryland came storming back for the next two scores to make it 14-10 in the middle of the 2nd quarter. After it initially appeared the Huskers might cruise to victory, the Terps suddenly had all the momentum. That is, until Kenneth Williams had other ideas. The sophomore from Lincoln took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards, putting the Nebraska offense in prime position to score, which they did two plays later. We’ve seen most special teams units show massive improvement this season, but kickoff return was one that seemed to be lagging the others. Williams changed that on Saturday. He had two returns for 108 yards total, and Isaiah Mozee and Caleb Benning each had returns for 25 yards or more as well. This is a welcome development, as Mike Ekeler continues to transform the third phase in a hugely impactful way. It should also be noted, Williams capped his day by being awarded a scholarship in the locker room after Nebraska had sealed the win. What a great day for the young speedster.
Offensive Line, Take a Bow. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say this was the best game of the year for the big boys up front. Maryland came into the game as the Big Ten leader in sacks, while Nebraska, of course, had given up 15 sacks on the year. The O line protected Dylan very well, giving up only one sack. More than that, Nebraska’s running backs had room to run all day. Even if you take out Emmett Johnson’s 50 yard run, he still averaged more than six yards per carry. True freshman Isaiah Mozee–who appears to be emerging as the Huskers’ number two running back–added 24 yards on five carries. Hopefully this game can serve as a turning point for Donovan Raiola’s unit, which has taken its share of criticism so far in 2025.
Blackshirts Bow Up. This was definitely not the best game for Nebraska’s defense. Malik Washington, Maryland’s true freshman quarterback, had the best performance of any QB so far this season against John Butler’s D. But the Blackshirts bowed up when they absolutely had to, giving up only seven points in the 2nd half, and making multiple crucial stops late to allow the Huskers to complete the comeback. With tons of young talent on that side of the ball, this unit continues to grow and improve.
Clutch Plays Everywhere. Sophomore wide receiver Nyziah Hunter had another huge game, going for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Dane Key was absolutely clutch on the final two drives, and caught the game winning touchdown for the Big Red. Heinrich Haarberg made an incredible catch to set up Nebraska’s final score. And, of course, there was Dylan. Clearly not his best game–with three interceptions, all three of which led to points for the Terps–he kept fighting and led the final two scoring drives for Nebraska. There were so many key plays that, if even one of them hadn’t been made, the game might have gone differently. How exciting to witness such an incredible clutch performance by the Huskers.
Another Comeback. What an incredibly gritty win for this Nebraska team. It wasn’t the best–or cleanest–game for either side of the ball, but they found a way to win. It was the second consecutive comeback victory for Matt Rhule’s squad. It was the first time a Nebraska football team had completed a scoring drive for a come-from-behind win since 2017. After nearly a decade of watching the Huskers almost always find a way to lose close games, they are finding ways to win. Being in these types of games will only help the team in the future.
REASONS FOR CONCERN
Mid-Game Misery. For the second week in a row, Nebraska got off to a fast start and a double digit lead, only to give it back. For the second week in a row, Nebraska struggled in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, and let a team it looked like they should be beating handily take a late lead. I don’t want to nitpick too much after such a great win, and the most important thing is that they found a way to get the W. But it would be great to see the Huskers put together four solid quarters, during which they get a lead, hold it, and the fan base doesn’t need to go into cardiac arrest. Although, if they are going to keep winning, I won’t be complaining no matter how it looks.
Pound the Rock, Anyone? Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen is so clearly an upgrade for this Nebraska team, there isn’t much to complain about. BUT, there were multiple instances where the Huskers had the ball at 1st and goal, and they threw it repeatedly. I realize it’s 2025, and we have a 5 star quarterback and several game changing wide receivers. But Nebraska ran the ball consistently well in this game. I’d love to see the Huskers just try and pound it down the defense’s throats when they get inside the red zone. Hopefully, the improved performance of the O line and the run game against Maryland are signs of things to come. I’d just like to see it more when they’re close to the goal line.
BOTTOM LINE
Nebraska has now started 5-1 for the second season in a row. Where can they go from here? Their next two games are at Minnesota on Friday night, followed by Northwestern at home the following Saturday. Ideally, the Huskers would win at least one of those two, to get to 6-2 or better going into a November slog that includes USC at home, a trip to a suddenly-surging UCLA team, a visit to a suddenly-sliding-but-still-supremely-talented Penn State, and of course ending the year at home against Iowa.
What is the ceiling for this team? Eight wins? Nine wins? Playoff dark horse? As of today, everything is still on the table for Matt Rhule’s bunch. Enjoy it, Common Fans. It’s a good time to be a Husker.
As always, GBR for LIFE.
