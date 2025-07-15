Freshman Australian Punter Finds a Home in Lincoln
When Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule entrusted new special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler to revamp the unit, he gave him carte blanche. He let him pick his own players and is allowing Ekeler to coach the unit as he sees fit.
One of the first things Ekeler did was look for a punter who could easily flip the field. Ekeler did not go through the normal high school ranks or the various kicking clinics in the United States. Ekeler went to Prokick in Australia to find his guy.
Enter freshman punter Archie Wilson.
Wilson visited Lincoln earlier this summer and decided to make it his home for the next several years. The Australian Rules Football star will be Nebraska's new punter and he could not be happier.
"This place is awesome. It's not too different from home," Wilson said. "It's great to finally be here and be a part of this team."
Wilson appeared on Sports Nightly on Husker Sports Radio Monday night. He talked about his journey through the Australian game and how it evolved to him being a top-flight college punter in the states.
"I have grown up doing this my whole life, playing Australian Football," Wilson said. "I should be able to get the ball down the field this year and everyone will be very happy as will have a substantial net."
Wilson already knows the difference between the college rules and the NFL rules. In the NFL a team can only have two gunners, one on each side, run down and try to make the tackle. In college, everyone can go downfield. Wilson said he can just kick the ball as far as he wants and he knows someone will make a play.
"I always had a pretty big kick, I've got a big leg," Wilson said. "We can kick the ball long and let the guys run down there and make the tackle."
It was evident from the interview Wilson was excited to be in Lincoln. He could not hide his emotions.
"I am quite excited to put the pads on actually," Wilson said. "I have been yearning for it. I have been dreaming of wearing the full uniform on game day."
Where Wilson comes from, he is used to the tackling and the big hits, but they do not wear pads in Australia. He thinks wearing the pads will be just fine for him.
"If I do my job," Wilson said. "I will never be touched."
Wilson is getting used to all of the amenities the football players and other student athletes get to enjoy. He did not have such luxuries back home.
"I never thought an ice bath could be that much fun," Wilson said.
