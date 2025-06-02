Nebraska Football Adds Australian Punter Archie Wilson
New special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler has his man.
Nebraska has added Australian punter Archie Wilson. Wilson is a rugby-style punter, something that Ekeler has worked with in the past and wanted in Lincoln.
"Coach Ekeler has done a wonderful job and he strongly, strongly, strongly believes in utilizing the college rules, which are different than the NFL rules in which guys can get down the field," head coach Matt Rhule said in April. "So, we will be more of a rugby punt team."
The Huskers had added a portal punter from Washington in Jack McCallister, but that was before the hiring of Ekeler. McCallister is now off to Purdue.
Wilson, an 18-year-old who had previously played Aussie Rules football back home, visited Nebraska this past weekend. He trained at Prokick Australia, which develops Australians to become star punters in the college game and at the NFL level.
Several current NFL punters were developed at Prokick, including Chicago Bear and former Iowa Hawkeye Tory Taylor. While in Iowa City, Taylor was a two-time Big Ten Punter of the Year, a unanimous All-American, and 2023 winner of the Ray Guy Award for the nation's best punter. He also holds the FBS record for most punting yards in a season and highest career average punting yards.
Ekeler worked with a rugby-style punter at his previous stop, Tennessee. Jackson Ross was also developed by Prokick. In 2023, Ross made the Ray Guy Award Final Candidate List and earned SEC All-Freshman honors.
Nebraska will have a new punter this fall after the graduation of three-year starter Brian Buschini. The 2021 FCS Punter of the Year at Montana averaged 43.1 yards a punt over 37 games.
Wilson will compete with Kamdyn Koch for the position. Koch is the son of former Husker Sam Koch.
