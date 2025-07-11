From Lincoln to the NFL
As Nebraska football gears up for what looks to be a promising season, former Huskers continue to make their impact in the NFL. Built on grit, toughness, and physicality, Nebraska has developed elite football talent like All-Pro and Super Bowl champions Lavonte David and Ndamukong Suh, as well as Hall of Famer and longtime Kansas City Chiefs guard Will Shields.
One of the most historic collegiate football programs in the country, Nebraska continues to leave its mark at both the college and professional levels. From Bob Devaney’s back-to-back national titles to College Football Hall of Fame head coach Tom Osborne’s three national titles, 25 straight bowl appearances and an outstanding 255-49-3 record, Nebraska has cultivated a rich history of success both on and off the field. Former Huskers now in the NFL continue to showcase Nebraska’s storied legacy and winning culture through their success and impact on the field each week.
Huskers Thriving in the NFL
Lavonte David
Entering his 14th season in the NFL, Buccaneers linebacker and former Husker Lavonte David has established himself as one of the league's best linebackers since being drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. David is coming off one of his best seasons with Tampa Bay, recording 5.5 sacks, over 120 total tackles, and three forced fumbles. Despite his age, the former Super Bowl champion continues to make an impact on the field with his physicality and football IQ, helping the Buccaneers secure their fourth straight NFC South division title.
Cam Jurgens
Coming off of a Pro Bowl season, Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens has proven to be one of the best centers in the NFL despite having just one season as a full time center under his belt. After the retirement of Eagles legend Jason Kelce, many experts around the league expected the offensive line to struggle, but the former Husker had other plans. Jurgens’ impact under center was evident, elevating the Eagles offense led by running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Barkley and Hurts’ historic season combined for over 2,500 yards rushing yards and more than 25 touchdowns in the 2024 season.
CamTaylor-Britt
Former Husker and current Cincinnati Bengals cornerback CamTaylor-Britt, is entering his fourth NFL season coming off of his best statistical year yet. Taylor-Britt ranked inside the top five in passes deflected while finishing the season with three interceptions, including one against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Taylor-Britt and the Bengals are looking to turn the page and avoid a fourth consecutive 0-2 start as many expect them to get off to a strong start with hopes of making a deep run in the postseason.
Maliek Collins
2016 third-round pick Maliek Collins is entering his 10th season in the NFL after an impressive year with the San Francisco 49ers; he finished the season with five sacks and two fumbles recovered. The former Husker and new Cleveland Browns defensive tackle will look to make an early impact on Cleveland’s front seven alongside former Defensive Player of The Year Myles Garrett and first-round pick Mason Graham.
Rising Stars Looking to Make an Immediate Impact
Isaiah Neyor
Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor wasted no time making his presence known after signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, quickly turning heads in OTAs by displaying his elusiveness and elite route-running ability. Neyor’s teammates and coaches, both college and now in the pros, have continuously praised his game and impact on the field. All-Pro tight end George Kittle was highly impressed with Neyor calling him “a freak” on the podcast Bussin' with the Boys.
With standout wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from a torn ACL sustained earlier in the 2024 season, Juwan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall would move up in the team’s depth chart. This opens a spot for Neyor to compete for where he looks to make an early impact in his career.
Ty Robinson
Former Husker Ty Robinson, with seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble caught the eye of the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. His ability to create pressure in the pocket and off the ball, along with his natural talent, makes him an impactful prospect who could quickly climb the depth charts this upcoming season.
Currently, Robinson sits second on the depth charts at left defensive ends behind second-year seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo, setting up battle for the starting spot of the left side of the defensive line. Robinson will look to reinforce and disrupt offensive lines alongside All-Pro Jalen Carter and standout Jordan Davis.
Thomas Fidone II
The No.1 tight end in his recruiting class and former Husker, Thomas Fidone, is eager to make an immediate impact on a revamped New York Giants offense led by Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers. Fidone's journey to the NFL came with its ups and downs, but his talent has never been questioned. He showcased his skills at Tight End University–hosted by Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle, where the Chiefs tight end praised Fidone’s ball skills and athleticism.
Fidone has a long way to go in the team’s depth chart led by former Nittany Lion Theo Johnson and fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger. Big Blue’s tight end room will remain competitive from training camp throughout the season, but Fidone’s explosiveness and route-running ability could quickly stand out and prove why he can make an impact on this New York offense.
