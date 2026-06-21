From Ugly to Awesome to Just Win - Social Media Reacts to Nebraska Football's Updated Uniform Design
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Nebraska football unveiled an updated uniform design on Saturday, and social media was not quiet in sounding off about the news.
The new uniforms feature a new font for the numbers, as well as a swapping of the numbers and stripes on the shoulders. The pants have dual lines that go part of the way up from the bottom. The helmet has not been changed.
The uniforms "feature updates inspired by classic Husker football design elements."
A release from Nebraska Athletics noted that adidas initiated the idea for a modernized look two years ago. The release also pointed to how recruiting has evolved over the years to include how uniforms look and are utilized from year to year.
Adidas has been the primary apparel partner of Nebraska Athletics since 1995. In that time, the company has produced some exciting alternates as well as some duds. As for the regular uniform, small changes have been seen from time to time, but the 2002 disaster still lingers for many fans, as you'll read below.
Here are the initial reactions to the announcement across social media.
In Favor
"I like em.The shoulder stripes are a little thick, but I’ve wanted them back on the jerseys for years. Number font is distinctive,not gaudy. Pant striping, either go all the way or none at all.Most importantly, numbers on the sleeves (need either those or shoulders) and no black!"
"Awesome!"
"Good to see the varsity stripes back up where they belong. I am no fan of alternates but this one has some good features."
"I’m a traditionalist but I like it. LFG!!!! Time to turn this thing around! "
"Love the Corn Rows to symbolize Nebraska Agriculture! Let's roll!!!"
"Hell yeah. Time to switch it up and this is a great way to bridge past and future style"
"these are pretty excellent imo"
"Yall will cry about anything. These clean af!"
Against
"This is one of the worst and unnecessary redesigns I have ever seen"
"Hopefully these go the way of the 2002 uniforms. "
"I’m going to have to agree with the old heads on this one… it ain’t it chief"
"Just like 2002 - This dumb idea will be scrapped after one year."
"Letting adidas put their stupid modern spin on something so simple is beyond me."
"Totally underwhelming... Borders on ugly"
"So ugly I cannot believe that"
"Nice pants stipe......LMAO. No tradition patch?"
"Why do uniforms get uglier every season? These are awful"
"The pants stripes are so bad they might as well not have them. "
"Ruined an Iconic look for this mess lmao "
"Extremely underwhelming."
"These are kind of weak…..Removing the patch and no other Nebraska branding is disappointing."
"If they did this to the uniforms imagine what the stadium remodel is going to look like."
"Adidas continues to fail with uniforms."
"Ugly, dumb, and unnecessary."
Just Win
"You can wear pajamas and we won't care, just win. All we want are wins. Just win. Win. Nothing else matters."
"Just freakin win that’s it just win"
"I’ll accept it if we go 12-0"
"Just win….thats it. Let’s just win."
Iowa
"I’m just glad you guys held yourselves accountable and got rid of the “winning tradition” patch since you guys aren’t a blue blood anymore
Sick unis tbh"
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry