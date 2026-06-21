From Ugly to Awesome to Just Win - Social Media Reacts to Nebraska Football's Updated Uniform Design

Nebraska football unveiled an updated uniform design on Saturday, and social media was not quiet in sounding off about the news.

The new uniforms feature a new font for the numbers, as well as a swapping of the numbers and stripes on the shoulders. The pants have dual lines that go part of the way up from the bottom. The helmet has not been changed.

The uniforms "feature updates inspired by classic Husker football design elements."

Nebraska football's new home uniform for 2026. | Nebraska Athletics

A release from Nebraska Athletics noted that adidas initiated the idea for a modernized look two years ago. The release also pointed to how recruiting has evolved over the years to include how uniforms look and are utilized from year to year.

Adidas has been the primary apparel partner of Nebraska Athletics since 1995. In that time, the company has produced some exciting alternates as well as some duds. As for the regular uniform, small changes have been seen from time to time, but the 2002 disaster still lingers for many fans, as you'll read below.

Here are the initial reactions to the announcement across social media.

In Favor

"I like em.The shoulder stripes are a little thick, but I’ve wanted them back on the jerseys for years. Number font is distinctive,not gaudy. Pant striping, either go all the way or none at all.Most importantly, numbers on the sleeves (need either those or shoulders) and no black!"

I like em.The shoulder stripes are a little thick, but I’ve wanted them back on the jerseys for years. Number font is distinctive,not gaudy. Pant striping, either go all the way or none at all.Most importantly, numbers on the sleeves (need either those or shoulders) and no black! https://t.co/Y8A1bPgDJR — Nate Rohr (@RohrOfTheCrowd) June 21, 2026

"Awesome!"

Awesome! — Husker Off-Season Champs (@RealDavidStH) June 21, 2026

"Good to see the varsity stripes back up where they belong. I am no fan of alternates but this one has some good features."

Good to see the varsity stripes back up where they belong. I am no fan of alternates but this one has some good features. — Scott Kelly (@ske11y11) June 21, 2026

"I’m a traditionalist but I like it. LFG!!!! Time to turn this thing around! "

I’m a traditionalist but I like it. LFG!!!! Time to turn this thing around! — Charlie Pullara (@CharliePullara) June 21, 2026

"Love the Corn Rows to symbolize Nebraska Agriculture! Let's roll!!!"

Love the Corn Rows to symbolize Nebraska Agriculture! Let's roll!!! pic.twitter.com/hIhGRTr2K7 — Mitch Merz (@MitchMerz) June 21, 2026

"Hell yeah. Time to switch it up and this is a great way to bridge past and future style"

Hell yeah. Time to switch it up and this is a great way to bridge past and future style — tylerscott (@tylerscott) June 21, 2026

"these are pretty excellent imo"

these are pretty excellent imo 🌽 https://t.co/kyKn8V3sRD — dalton (@daltonjbrown) June 21, 2026

"Yall will cry about anything. These clean af!"

Yall will cry about anything. These clean af! https://t.co/QhFlhq3zT9 — The TuNNel Walk (@TunnelWalk) June 21, 2026

Against

"This is one of the worst and unnecessary redesigns I have ever seen"

This is one of the worst and unnecessary redesigns I have ever seen — Holden Snodgrass (@SnodgrassHolden) June 21, 2026

"Hopefully these go the way of the 2002 uniforms. "

Hopefully these go the way of the 2002 uniforms. — Jason from Huskerland (@HuskerlandJason) June 21, 2026

"I’m going to have to agree with the old heads on this one… it ain’t it chief"

I’m going to have to agree with the old heads on this one… it ain’t it chief — 🌽Liam Jones🌽 (@LiamJones410) June 21, 2026

"Just like 2002 - This dumb idea will be scrapped after one year."

LOL!!



Just like 2002 - This dumb idea will be scrapped after one year. — Jay Scott (@jay_scott_75) June 21, 2026

"Letting adidas put their stupid modern spin on something so simple is beyond me."

Letting adidas put their stupid modern spin on something so simple is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/RAVTfQYNMZ — Tyler Ward (@TWard_3) June 21, 2026

"Totally underwhelming... Borders on ugly"

Totally underwhelming... Borders on ugly — Steve McLaughlin (@hskrmac) June 21, 2026

"So ugly I cannot believe that"

So ugly I cannot believe that — Grant Rossow (@larry_hoodie) June 21, 2026

"Nice pants stipe......LMAO. No tradition patch?"

Nice pants stipe......LMAO. No tradition patch? — Matt Sowers (@StaticDissent) June 21, 2026

"Why do uniforms get uglier every season? These are awful"

Why do uniforms get uglier every season? These are awful — Steve Morrison (@slmorrison9) June 21, 2026

"The pants stripes are so bad they might as well not have them. "

The pants stripes are so bad they might as well not have them. — LucasLee (@LucasLeeTweets) June 21, 2026

"Ruined an Iconic look for this mess lmao "

Ruined an Iconic look for this mess lmao https://t.co/3EdDgJOYoQ — IlliniBen (@B1GBen25) June 21, 2026

"Extremely underwhelming."

Extremely underwhelming.



That’s all I got https://t.co/igiI6aYczG — Ethan McCormick (@ezmc37) June 21, 2026

"These are kind of weak…..Removing the patch and no other Nebraska branding is disappointing."

These are kind of weak…..Removing the patch and no other Nebraska branding is disappointing. https://t.co/UdDyFRLyAY — Ben (@BEN__OMA) June 21, 2026

"If they did this to the uniforms imagine what the stadium remodel is going to look like."

If they did this to the uniforms imagine what the stadium remodel is going to look like. https://t.co/b6XV7IBilr — Joel Schafer (@joelschafer) June 21, 2026

"Adidas continues to fail with uniforms."

Adidas continues to fail with uniforms. https://t.co/bc0KEOagyG — Adam Kadavy (@adamk63) June 21, 2026

"Ugly, dumb, and unnecessary."

Just Win

"You can wear pajamas and we won't care, just win. All we want are wins. Just win. Win. Nothing else matters."

You can wear pajamas and we won't care, just win. All we want are wins. Just win. Win. Nothing else matters. — Sipple's Lost Tshirt (@SipplesLostT) June 21, 2026

"Just freakin win that’s it just win"

Just freakin win that’s it just win — SteveO (@777StockOptions) June 21, 2026

"I’ll accept it if we go 12-0"

I’ll accept it if we go 12-0 — 🌽Liam Jones🌽 (@LiamJones410) June 21, 2026

"Just win….thats it. Let’s just win."

Just win….thats it. Let’s just win. — Joel James (@GBRjames31) June 21, 2026

Iowa

"I’m just glad you guys held yourselves accountable and got rid of the “winning tradition” patch since you guys aren’t a blue blood anymore



Sick unis tbh"

I’m just glad you guys held yourselves accountable and got rid of the “winning tradition” patch since you guys aren’t a blue blood anymore



Sick unis tbh 😭 — Kirk’s Evil Twin (KET) (@tory4heisman) June 21, 2026

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.