Nebraska Football's Major Announcement is an Updated Uniform

For weeks, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the program have been teasing a major announcement to come at the end of the Red Sea Rising and Battle of the Boneyard 7-on-7 event. That announcement finally came Saturday evening.

Nebraska football will have new uniform, beginning this fall.

Every stitch tells our story.



The next chapter starts now. pic.twitter.com/D3PEx1ejwp — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) June 21, 2026

Both the home and away uniforms have received updates, although they still feature a red jersey with white pants for the homes and a white jersey with red pants for the roads.

Here is how a release from Nebraska Athletics describes the design.

"The jersey features two stripes across the shoulders, with player numbers relocated to the sleeves as a nod to traditional football uniforms that celebrate the legacy of Nebraska’s football program. Embracing Nebraska's agricultural heritage, the jersey number font draws inspiration from the numbers engraved on a steel anvil, and incorporates interior lines inspired by the crop rows that stretch across the state’s landscape, connecting the game-day uniform to the land that defines Nebraska."

Compared to the previous uniform designs, the biggest changes are to the font of the numbers, as well as the placement on the shoulders. Last year, stripes were featured on the outside of the shoulders, with numbers on top. Those have been swapped this year.

Stripes on the sides and numbers on top of the shoulder pads were a feature of the 2025 uniforms that got swapped for the 2026 edition. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“Our partners with adidas approached us about two years ago with updated uniform concepts to provide a modernized look. We appreciate that adidas recognized the natural connection between Nebraska football and agriculture and used that as inspiration for a design that is fitting of the hard work, grit and dedication of our state,” said Brandon Meier, Nebraska Senior Associate AD/Marketing and Multimedia.

On the pants, a pair of lines start at the bottom and go part of the way up the outside of the leg.

What has not changed is the helmet, which still features the stick N in red. The helmet base remains white, with a red stripe going down the center from front to back.

Nebraska football's new home uniform for 2026. | Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska football's new road uniform for 2026. | Nebraska Athletics

“Recruiting is undeniably the lifeblood of competitive success, and young kids want to wear something sleek, modern, fast, and fashionable. These updates will give a cutting edge to the iconic Nebraska brand. We are proud of the final product and excited for the 2026 season,” Haven Fields, Deputy AD/Chief Operating Officer of Husker Athletics said.

Nebraska has utilized alternate uniforms more than a dozen times this century, but this marks the largest series of updates to the standard uniform since the one-year debacle that was the 2002 edition.

The 2002 Nebraska uniform is regarded as one of the ugliest in program history. | Rodney White/THe Register, Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Adidas has been the primary apparel partner of Nebraska Athletics since 1995. Fans wanting to purchase the new jerseys can do so at adidas.com or shop.huskers.com.

Your new Game Day Essentials just dropped.



The 2026 Adidas Nebraska Core Jerseys are available now!



🔴⚪️ https://t.co/ky45J0Evjr pic.twitter.com/nMVcK0VSx8 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) June 21, 2026

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.