Garrett Nelson Flashes Edge Disruption in Broncos’ Week 2 Preseason Matchup
Garrett Nelson’s path to the NFL has been anything but conventional
Undrafted out of Nebraska, bouncing between preseason stints with Miami and Cincinnati, and grinding through two seasons in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas, but in Week 2 of the preseason, the former Blackshirt linebacker reminded everyone why his motor and edge presence continue to earn him opportunities. Suiting up for the Denver Broncos, Nelson delivered a disruptive performance against Arizona, showcasing the same relentless energy and pass-rush instincts that made him a fan favorite in Lincoln. While a brief injury scare momentarily paused his momentum, Nelson’s return to the sideline underscored his resilience and growing case for a roster spot.
While the box score was modest, Nelson’s impact came through in his edge disruption and pursuit—traits that don’t always show up in stat lines but matter in film review and roster decisions. Nelson closed out the contest with three assisted tackles, a shared sack, and a quarterback pressure—modest numbers that underscored his disruptive presence off the edge. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound edge rusher generated early pressure, forcing Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune into a hurried throw that led to a sack by teammate Jordan Turner. Though not credited with the sack, Nelson’s burst and angle set the play in motion.
He consistently beat the tackle off the snap with a low pad level and tight arc, showing improved bend compared to his UFL and college tape. Also, Nelson flashed violent hands and a rip move that helped him disengage from blockers, collapsing the edge on multiple snaps.
On outside zone plays, Nelson held his ground and forced cutbacks, showing discipline and gap integrity. He was in on a tackle during a second-quarter run stop, showing good pursuit and leverage. After generating pressure off the edge, Nelson exited briefly with trainers attending to him. Following a quick evaluation in the medical tent, he returned to the sideline, an encouraging indicator of his short-term availability as he pursues a roster spot.
Nelson operated primarily with Denver’s second and third defensive units, lining up as a stand-up edge rusher in the Broncos’ 3–4 base scheme. While his primary assignment was to pressure the quarterback, Nelson also dropped into shallow zone coverage on occasion, showing functional awareness and versatility in space.
Nelson’s Week 2 showing was a snapshot of what he’s built his football identity on: relentless effort, disruptive energy, and a willingness to fight for every snap. While his stat line may not leap off the page, his impact was felt in the rhythm he disrupted and the edge he set. With Denver’s edge depth still in flux, Nelson’s versatility and motor give him a fighting chance to carve out a role, whether on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.
