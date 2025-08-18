Garrett Nelson Flashes Edge Disruption in Broncos’ Week 2 Preseason Matchup

#UFLtoNFL: Is former @XFLBrahmas EDGE Garrett Nelson making a legit case for himself with the #Broncos?@gnelson763 has totaled 4 tackles, 3 QB Pressures, 0.5 sacks; & an outstanding 85.3 Defensive Grade (via PFF).



The Nebraska product has spent two years in the #UFL already. pic.twitter.com/2SHA4pfuOU