Former Nebraska Linebacker Garrett Nelson Signs with Denver Broncos
Garrett Nelson won't have to move too far away from home for his next chance at professional football.
Nelson, the former Nebraska Cornhusker outside linebacker from 2019-22, signed a training camp deal with the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The signing comes as the Broncos reported that rookie outside linebacker Johnny Walker was placed on injured reserve. Nelson has yet to crack an NFL game day roster after preseason stints with the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.
Nelson entered the NFL after a four-year tenure with Nebraska, going undrafted in 2023 before signing in Miami. He recorded five tackles, a sack, tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in three preseason games for the Dolphins but did not appear in a regular season game.
Nelson had most recently played for the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas, recording 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble across eight games in 2025. Nelson was a contributor for the team in the 2024 season as well.
The Scottsbluff, Neb. native was one of five in-state scholarship signees for the Huskers' 2019 recruiting class under Scott Frost. Nelson, a semifinalist for the 2018 high school Butkus Award, totaled 150 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks in three high school seasons prior to earning All-Big Ten honors at Nebraska.
The linebacker was a contributor all four seasons with the Big Red, appearing in 43 games while notching 167 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He would go on to start 32 consecutive games for the Blackshirts, leading Nebraska with 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while recording a career-high 65 total tackles in 2022, earning a second-team All-Big Ten honor.
Nelson replaces the undrafted free agent rookie on the Broncos' 90-man offseason team. Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reported that Nelson was wearing No. 59 in practice on Thursday. The linebacker joins another former Husker, Ameer Abdullah, in signing with a new NFL squad. Abdullah inked a deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday morning.
The former Blackshirt will aim to break into the final 53-man roster and joins a linebacker room in Denver's 3-4 scheme with Alex Singleton, Dre Greenlaw, Jonathon Cooper, Dondrea Tillman, Justin Strnad, Drew Sanders, Jonah Elliss, among others. Nelson is currently listed as a fourth-string reserve.
