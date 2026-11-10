‘Go Back to Being Us’: Whittington Discusses Rutgers Homecoming, Defense’s Reset

Jahsear Whittington is about to play the closest game to home he’ll get all season.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the Nebraska defensive lineman, a Philadelphia native who starred at Imhotep Institute before spending two seasons at Pitt, discussed his excitement for Saturday’s trip to Rutgers. He also talked about the team’s reaction to defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s new contract extension and how the Huskers plan to respond after a 24-13 loss at Illinois.

Nebraska (5-4) has dropped four straight and visits the Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

Jahsear Whittington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Short Trip Home

Whittington was asked how far Piscataway is from home, and what it means to play a game so close to home.

"I think it’s about 40 minutes to an hour... Closest one, probably my only close one. So I’m very excited," Whittington said. "My parents have been on one all week. I think my dad might have just texted me before I came in here, the same thing he texted me probably an hour ago. So, you know, he’s pumped up, but I ain’t mad at him. I talked to my mom. She’s pretty excited.



"A lot of people are just excited. I came a long way. A lot of people that’s going to be there seen my whole journey. So it’s just going to be a great time for me, and I’m just hoping that God gives me the game of my life."

Rob Aurich | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Backing Aurich

Whittington was asked about the locker room’s reaction to Aurich’s extension.

"I think it’s a great move. Great guy, great coach. I don’t think anybody else would want anybody different, especially the relationships we have built with him," Whittington said.



"And personally, just how he sees me. I’m real detailed in how somebody sees me on the field, but also off the field. And when he stood up here and said that I would be good on or off the field, I respected him just more as a man, especially not knowing him as much."

That respect has grown over time. Whittington continued:

“And then just ever since that comment and just stacking days, our performances, little talks that we have about what he wants to do. He’s a great man, I’ll definitely say that. He brings the energy. And I love him.”

Nebraska vs Illinois | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back to the Basics

Whittington was asked what needs to improve after the Illinois game.

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“Just be more violent. Just go back to the basics. Just go back to being us,” Whittington said.

“We know that teams are going to have a good plan for us. Nobody is going to just want to line up and just try to beat us. I think we’ve shown that you really can’t. So I think we have to be prepared for anything that’s coming and just be locked in on the focus and the details of who we’re playing, what they like to do, their top guys, and just eliminate them.”

The message to his teammates is simple. Whittington continued:

“For every guy, just do your job. I think that’s something that can go over our head, just doing your job, because sometimes you don’t make a play. Sometimes you may look like you’re out there not doing nothing, but doing your job goes a long, long way. And I’ll just say to my guys, just do our jobs. And when the play comes to us, we just make it. That’s who we’re made to be.”

Owen Chambliss | @owenchambliss on X

One Boat, Next Man Up

Whittington was asked about the mood inside the Huskers’ locker room, and about Owen Chambliss’ role as the defense’s green-dot communicator and who could step in if needed.

“I think you can just look at the games and you just talk amongst your teammates; you just know that we’re better, way better than what a record shows. Sometimes we’re better than what we put on film, and it’s always another level to get to. So I think we’re just hungry because, yes, our offense is down right now. They’re not doing what they would love to do. But it’s okay, because we got them. And with our hiccup, it’s like, okay, now let’s just come back on one accord. We always talk about being on one boat. This team, we got one boat, and everybody just got to get on the boat and just make sure everything’s right. Let’s go take the storm,” Whittington said.

“Definitely not nervous. We got Dawson Merritt, that’s a dog. And it goes back to the intensity in practice and the detail of practice, wanting the red to look exactly like the black. And if it doesn’t look like that, then it’s not a good practice. And you don’t really realize that until times like this,” Whittington said.

Matt Rhule | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleaning Up the Details

Whittington was asked about the reason for his confidence and the team's penalty problem.

“You’re getting later in the season; guys are going to get banged up. And that’s one thing I preach on, because there have been times I’ve gotten opportunities in my career off things like this. Dawson has been a guy who’s never taken a step off, whether he was a black shirt or he wasn’t. I’m around him a lot, real good friends with him, so I believe in him. And if there’s anything these guys know I will do, I’m going to speak life into them, because I know what they have. They just got to believe it. That’s sometimes all we need, is believe in ourselves.”

Whittington was also asked about the team’s penalty problems.

“Coach Rhule stated that in our team meeting, just letting us know how much penalties have affected us. And I think we’re going to dive into the details, especially the offense. I know they’re taking great accountability. Even in the shells and T-shirts yesterday, just being real detailed, having consequences for jumping offsides and little things like that, or any type of penalty. And even for us too, we have to have another level of discipline, because both sides of the ball have to help each other,” Whittington said.

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