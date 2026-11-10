'There Are Some Jobs That Are Tough to Beat': Rob Aurich Discusses Nebraska Contract Extension



Rob Aurich is exactly the kind of guy Nebraska needs.



Matt Rhule knows it, too. With offseason coaching carousel conversations beginning to take shape, the fourth-year head coach moved to secure Aurich's future in Lincoln by reworking his previous deal.

Still, Aurich has a game plan to formulate ahead of the Huskers' trip to the East Coast this weekend to face Rutgers. While that remains the coordinator's top priority, he made it clear when meeting with the media Tuesday that he's happy to continue building the Blackshirts in future years.

“I think there’s an opportunity here to build a consistent, championship-level defense that meets not only the program’s expectations, but my own expectations for the type of defense that I want to oversee,” Aurich said. “Additionally, I think there are some jobs that are tough to beat. You're talking about having the opportunity to lead the Blackshirts, and what that tradition is, it means a lot to me.”

Husker Nation would likely agree with Aurich's words. Still, his contract extension comes with the expectation that Nebraska's defense will continue to improve. The first-year defensive coordinator understands what's at stake, but he noted that he hasn't had much time to reflect on the news himself.

“Have not really talked about that,” he said. “There’s been a couple of pats on the back, ‘Hey, coach, glad you’re staying’. I’m glad I’m staying; I wasn’t planning on going anywhere regardless. But I do think for stability of what we’re trying to grow… I think it’s - I hope it’s a great move for the program. I’m excited for all our recruits coming in and all our players returning, and that we have a plan going forward.”

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will assume play-calling duties for the remainder of 2026. | Nebraska Athletics

While Nebraska appears to have a clear direction defensively, the same can't be said for its offense. With Glenn Thomas taking over play-calling duties for the remainder of the season, Aurich offered words of encouragement to his fellow coach.

“Elite football mind,” Aurich said. “One thing I really admired about Glenn, getting to know him in the offseason, we did some cross clinics, he was presenting on red zone passing concepts; that was his topic. And just the depth that he went into of different ways to attack different coverages and his understanding of the opponent and defensive structure, I was really, really impressed by.”

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“I’m excited for that (offensive) staff; they’ve been grinding away,” he continued. “It’s been fun to see them, not reinvigorate it, but I’ve really appreciated their approach this week.”

For as much confidence as Aurich has in NU's offensive staff, he appears to have even more in the players he's responsible for on the defensive side of the ball. The Blackshirts have looked good through nine games, but they'll need to show resilience after a disappointing outcome at Illinois.

Nebraska's defense ranks 12th nationally in yardage allowed and 17th nationally in points allowed per game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I have a strong sense that they’re going to respond,” Aurich said. “Resilience isn’t going numb to what’s happened. Resilience is having feelings and taking it in; it may hurt, but it ultimately sets you up for how you’re going to respond and how you persevere. I don’t think our group is numb; I think our group is hungry to get back on track.”

“There’s such good leadership on this team,” Aurich continued. “There’s excellent leadership on this team where the focus, the goal, and the way we go about our business are not changing based on the result on Saturday. If anything, it probably inspires our hunger to get out of it.”

The Blackshirts will have an opportunity to turn that hunger into results against the 14th-best offense in the Big Ten. Whether or not star receiver KJ Duff sees the field, Aurich's group will be looking to prove it's up to the challenge Saturday.

Kickoff for Nebraska's game against Rutgers is set for 11:30 a.m. CT. For those not making the trip to SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, the game will air on BTN.

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