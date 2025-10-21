'Got Outplayed, Got Outcoached': Husker Coordinators Reflect on Minnesota Loss
Nebraska's coordinators were frank with the media on Tuesday.
Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said the team got "outplayed" and "outcoached" Friday night in Minneapolis.
"They beat us everywhere," Holgorsen said. "I worry about offense and what we gotta do. Obviously, it wasn't good enough.
"We've played good offense this year. We know what it needs to look like. It just didn't look like it."
One of the areas that hurt the Huskers on Friday, and has been an issue all season, is allowing pressures on the quarterback. Minnesota set a program record with nine sacks in the game.
"We had this conversation a couple weeks ago," Holgorsen said. "Receivers gotta run faster to get to their spots. Obviously, O-line's gotta protect better. Dylan (Raiola)'s gotta be comfortable in the pocket."
Raiola has been sacked 25 times this season, with 22 of those sacks coming across four Big Ten Conference contests.
"He's gotta do a better job in the pocket. I gotta get him in better plays that are quicker," Holgorsen said.
An area that Holgorsen said can help with getting Raiola comfortable and helping the offense as a whole is establishing the run.
"We weren't awful in the run game," Holgorsen said. "I did a better job in the first half of running the ball. I gotta do a better job in the second half, coming out of halftime, of running the ball. We hit four or five different runs on them that looked pretty good, but need to do it more."
On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator John Butler said he wanted to call the game against Minnesota differently than what he ended up doing. Head coach Matt Rhule called the scheme "too vanilla."
"I think he's referencing the fact that I didn't call the game as aggressively as I had planned," Butler said. "We started off pretty strong the first two drives; got into a decent rhythm. Then, after that explosive run, that probably affected me more than it should, and it shouldn't.
"Every play has its own life. So what happens on the next play is not about what has happened on the previous play. I've got to stick to the plan."
For the second straight week, the Blackshirts failed to get a takeaway in the game. Butler said the two ways takeaways happen are through "dominant contact to the ball carrier" and "affecting and hitting the quarterback."
"I have to do a better job of designing things and calling things that are going to do that," Butler said. "I think the takeaways will come as we get that accomplished."
Both coordinators were asked about Rhule's Monday comments, where Rhule said there were some assistants questioning why he was so high on Minnesota all week.
"I told the team the entire week that this was a tough, physical team and this would be a battle," Rhule said Monday. "I had even assistant coaches like, 'man, why are you keep crowning them?'"
"The other day, offensively, the production wasn't there and that's what I'm responsible for," Holgorsen said. "I gotta take that. I respect Minnesota. I respect P.J. Fleck. I think they got a great program.
"It's just, it's college football. People have games like this. It's how you respond."
"I can only speak for myself in that there's never been a fight that I've been afraid to be a part of or not willing to participate in," Butler said. "We've got to get that message across to our players better.
"I don't disagree with what coach said. It's our responsibility to carry out that message and make sure those things don't happen again."
You can watch the full media session from Tuesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Omaha World-Herald* | Nebraska's Dana Holgorsen talks offensive woes and O-line tweaks with Northwestern next
- HuskerOnline* | Nebraska Tuesday nuggets: Huskers hope to answer Rhule's challenge vs. Northwestern
- Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 vs. USC 6:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.