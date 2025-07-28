'Great First Day': Matt Rhule Speaks as Nebraska's Preseason Camp Begins
LINCOLN—Preseason camp is officially underway for Nebraska football.
Coach Matt Rhule and a few players met with the media on Monday after the first practice of camp. A portion of that practice was open to the media, which can be seen below.
Rhule began by pointing out how nice the new field turf is, hoping that the media got a chance to walk around on it a bit.
"Its like Augusta," Rhule said.
Rhule also gave an injury report. Players out or limited to begin camp include Turner Corcoran, Tyson Terry, Roger Gradney, Preston Taumua, Trent Uhlir, Gabe Moore, Conor Connealy, Juju Marks, and Malcolm Simpson. He then gave his goals for the preseason camp.
"We wanna establish our standard of effort," Rhule said. "We don't have a lot of time to coach effort. We wanna reward the guys who know what they're doing. A lot of testing in the meetings. We wanna keep them healthy."
Heading into year three with Rhule, the team still has a large percentage of underclassmen. Rhule says the next 30 days are extremely important for their growth.
"This is really where you get good," Rhule said. "They need the reps. I think we have a lot of guys that if called upon will prove us right."
Rhule also discussed the two-minute offense, having a full roster instead of just a camp roster like in years past, Australian punter Archie Wilson, the defensive line, running backs, Heinrich Haarberg, and more. Rhule's full media appearance will be posted below.
Tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, running back Emmett Johnson, and defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt also met with the media. Their appearances will be posted below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
