An Offseason of Transition, Recovery Has Nebraska Fighting To Be 'Tight End U'
LINCOLN—Nebraska's tight end room expects to be a difference making position in 2025.
Speaking after the first day of preseason camp, junior Luke Lindenmeyer called the Cornhuskers "Tight End U".
"I was saying all spring that we
were Tight End U," Lindenmeyer said. "Seeing Carter (Nelson) and Mac (Markway) finally out there, I was like, yeah, this is Tight End U. We got guys everywhere. It's exciting."
After the departure of Thomas Fidone II to the NFL, Lindenmeyer takes over as the veteran for the position group. Over the past two years, he's played in 25 games, with seven starts. All five of his career receptions came last fall.
"EA Sports thinks I'm a
blocker, too," Lindenmeyer said. They got me as a pure blocker on there. But that's just how I had to carve a role for myself."
Lindenmeyer got coach Matt Rhule's attention against Northern Illinois in 2023, earning his spot as the tight end in 21 personnel.
"Probably not the role that I wanted, but it's how I got on the
field. So, I always had to embrace it," Lindenmeyer said.
But that isn't the exclusive role he wants anymore. Lindenmeyer has been working on his route running and catching.
My parents live in Florida now, so I go back to
Florida and I have a trainer. I work with him all the time. I brought
Eric Ingwerson down there with me. He's been a lot better because of that. I just feel a lot more fluid. I've been working on balance and speed. This whole summer, just getting my body right has been great," Lindenmeyer said.
Besides Ingwerson, Linenmeyer will need to compete with three very different molds of tight end: Heinrich Haarberg, Markway, and Nelson. Haarberg has fully transitioned to the position
"He's one of the best
athletes you'll ever see in terms of height, weight, speed," Rhule said. "The challenge has
never really been, hey, can he
handle like the catching, the
getting open, all that stuff. It's really been more like just
making the transition from a non-contact position to making contact and blocking people and moving people. He's
worked really hard at it."
Lindenmeyer believes having the full offseason at the position has been good for Haarberg.
"He's just got a lot more reps and that's the biggest thing for tight end," Lindenmeyer said. "You can't just switch from
quarterback to tight end right away and expect to just use athleticism. Tight end's a way different game, but the whole spring, just being there, putting his hand in the ground getting on receiver stands, running routes
, running one-on ones, and just keep stacking those."
As for Markway and Nelson, both have recovered from injuries. Markway is back after missing all of last fall. Nelson had offseason surgery after spending his true freshman season at wide receiver.
"It was great to see Mac Markway out there today," Rhule said. "Great to
see Carter out there today. Obviously, we're working Carter
back in a smart way. Kept him out of
the special teams period just to give him a little break."
Rhule said Markway is a "big, explosive, powerful man".
"Most importantly, he can
move the line of scrimmage," Rhule said. "He's got great hands. He can get open. He's running over 21 miles
an hour, you know, at 200 whatever he is (6-foot-4, 250 pounds). He's a big man.
He's got a ton of talent and brings a lot."
As for Nelson, Lindenmeyer is happy to have his "good friend" back.
The spring has been good for him, just getting his confidence back," Lindenmeyer said. "He looks great and he's going to be a valuable asset to us."
You can watch Lindenmeyer and Rhule's full media appearances from Monday below.
