Gottula's 'Mission-Driven' Mentality Led Him to Earn Starting Role
While Nebraska’s offensive line depth was on full display during the Huskers' near 70-point win over Akron, highlighted by 17 different players recording snaps, the left tackle position, arguably the most critical spot on the line, finally found clarity.
Just two weeks after the season opener against Cincinnati, Gunnar Gottula has separated himself from the pack, earning the starting nod through consistent play and preparation. After being officially named the lone starter heading into the Houston Christian game, Gottula met with the media to discuss how he’s grown into the role and overcome the adversity of an offseason injury.
“It's iron sharpens iron with us", Gottula said, reflecting on the daily battles in practice with Turner Corcoran and Elijah Pritchett. Gottula credits his teammates for pushing him to improve, highlighting how competition has been central to his growth.
His mature response was not the only one given during his time at the mic, as he continued to explain how he's been able to grow from last fall. "Becoming a student of the game”, he said when pointing out the differences he's made in his approach to developing during the off-season.
While off the field improvements come with experience, his physical growth is something to note as well. Despite dealing with an offseason surgery, Gottula has come back lean and ready for more action in 2025. “Obviously, I was younger last year, and more physically mature now, but through my preparation last year, I feel like I was ready to step in and do that [start this year]”. He ended by saying, “I just feel like another year under my belt has helped me a lot”.
Returning from offseason shoulder surgery was far from easy. “A lot of long days with the shoulder early on, just sitting there in the sling trying to get a little bit more range of motion each day,” Gottula recalled. Yet, his resilience has paid dividends on the field.
In his first reps as the starting left tackle this season, Gottula played 38 snaps against Akron and earned the highest PFF grade of any starting offensive lineman with a 69.7 overall, including an impressive pass-blocking grade of 85.4. That performance helped Nebraska achieve its best team pass-blocking grade since PFF began tracking collegiate games in 2014.
Through his words and his play, Gottula has shown himself to be a trusted member of an offensive line unit that aims to be the backbone of Nebraska’s offense this season. Now, with confidence in hand, he has the chance to prove his coaches right for the second week in a row, this time as the clear starter at left tackle.
As the season unfolds, the sophomore’s challenge will be turning steady progress into lasting consistency. Unlike last year, when he was thrown into action out of necessity, Gottula has now earned his role, and his task moving forward is to secure it week after week.
If he can anchor the left side of the line, Nebraska’s offense has a chance to sustain the efficiency and explosiveness it showed against Akron. In year three of the Rhule era, that kind of stability up front could be the difference in taking the next step as a program. And if it happens, Gottula’s emergence will stand as one of the biggest reasons why.
