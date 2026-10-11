Habitual Heartbreak as Hoosiers Handle Huskers with Late Hoover Heroics

On a warm and windy Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium, the Nebraska Cornhuskers squandered an 11-point fourth quarter lead in just 4:48 on the clock and lost to the #7 ranked Indiana Hoosiers 20-17. Despite outplaying the defending national champions for the first 53 minutes of the game, two huge defensive breakdowns led to scoring plays of 75 and 44 yards to quench all the goodwill and momentum the Huskers had built through three quarters of play.

When Anthony Colandrea scrambled for a 39-yard scoring run with 12:01 to go, Nebraska moved out to a 17-6 lead, the Husker faithful shook the foundations of the old grey lady as it appeared that Nebraska’s 30-game losing streak against ranked opponents and Indiana’s nation leading 21-game win streak may finally be snapped. But on the first play of the ensuing possession, safety Caleb Benning moved up at the snap and got beat by Hoosier receiver Nick Marsh for a 75-yard score. On Indiana’s next possession, they faced 4th and 1 from the Nebraska 44-yard line and as the Blackshirts committed to the run, Indiana QB Josh Hoover had his pick of open receivers and found Marsh again for an easy score. Apparently, there was confusion on the Husker sideline as to what personnel package they should be in, and Owen Chambliss admitted he should have called timeout prior to the snap.

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the bulk of the game Nebraska appeared the more physical team, something we Husker faithful have not witnessed against ranked opponents for some time. Indiana came into the game ranked 9 th in the nation in rushing averaging 252.6 yards per game. The Hoosiers two-headed monster running back duo of Lee Beebe and Turbo Richard had combined for 1,107 yards rushing, nine touchdowns and an average of 7.55 yards per carry. The Blackshirts surrendered just 41 yards on 17 carries by that pair and only 65 total rushing yards total. The conventional wisdom was “stuff the run and make Hoover beat you with his arm.” The Husker secondary gave up 199 yards on four explosive plays and just 64 more passing yards the balance of the game. The defense survived two of those big plays in the first half and yielded but a field goal, but the last two told the tale.

A look at some of the stats and you wonder how the Huskers lost this contest. The defense forced Indiana into 6 punts and just 1 for 10 on third down. Nebraska held a 25-13 edge in first downs and nearly doubled the Hoosiers in time of possession 39:33-20:27. They out yarded Indiana 391-328 and out-rushed them 128-65. When Nebraska scored with 12 minutes to play, they held a 332-186 total offense advantage. But from then to the finish, Indiana out yarded the Huskers 142 to 59 with 119 of those yards on the aforementioned two plays. Two busts, two long scores and all the momentum and advantage was wasted.

The momentum shift was monumental. Despite the talk of “one play at a time” and “shake it off”, the weight of the long losing streak began to seep into the Husker mindset and both the playcalling, and the execution suffered down the stretch. Despite two legitimate possessions in the last 7:13, Nebraska could not get past their own 45-yard line. Finishing these kinds of games is what Nebraska has to do to crack the curse and be taken seriously again nationally. They are getting so much closer…. but are not quite there yet.

One improvement would be making the most of the opportunities provided and missing the field goal (with the wind) on the last drive before half came back to haunt the Huskers. They needed at least those three points. Not to mention that Luke Lindenmeyer was mugged two plays earlier. The Huskers must also figure how to win when the officials refuse to call penalties on the favorite. There were two late hits, two false starts and that obvious DPI not called, plus multiple holds on our edge rushers, and that was just in the first half. Zero penalties called on Indiana for seven straight quarters. How is that even possible?

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule talks with a referee. Credit: Dylan Widger- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea went 25 for 43 passing for 263 yards and added 47 yards rushing on 17 carries despite losing 48 yards on 5 sacks. He also threw an “arm punt” interception to the 2-yard line on a 3 rd and 16 in the third quarter. His 310 yards of total offense in the game marks the fifth time in six games Colandrea has accounted for at least 250 yards of total offense.

Receiver Nyziah Hunter scored his first touchdown of the season on a 10-yard run in the first quarter. It was his first career rushing touchdown, to go along with 10 career receiving scores. He finished the game with season highs of five receptions and 43 yards as the Huskers actively schemed to get Hunter more involved. Tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had seven receptions for 45 yards, tying his career high in receptions. Receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had nine receptions for 108 yards, marking his third game this season with at least five receptions. Barney has a catch in all 32 games in his career, tying the fifth-longest streak in NU history. Kwazi Gilmer had less of an impact as he was held to just three grabs for 31 yards. Mekhi Nelson had one big catch and run for 36 yards.

Running back Jamal Rule was back from injury but was held to 53 yards on 15 carries (a 3.5 yd per carry average). Mekhi Nelson added 18 yards on 4 carries as the Hoosiers contained everyone but Colandrea, who repeatedly converted third downs with his legs.

The defense was led by Dwayne McDougle with 6 stops and Owen Chambliss who added 5 tackles. Andrew Marshall had 4 tackles and at least one pass breakup but was burned on a 43-yard pass that led to a field goal in the first quarter. Vincent Shavers and Owen Stoudmire were each credited with 3 tackles and a sack. The Blackshirts had 5 total tackles for loss and they repeatedly pressured and hurried Hoover. Jamir Conn was hurt on a tackle and finished the game in a sling, so let’s hope for a hurried healing.

The ugliest contribution from the special teams was the 40-yard field goal miss by Kyle Cunanan at the end of the first half. Those were points Nebraska absolutely had to have. Cunanan did convert from 28 yards on Nebraska’s opening drive. On the other hand, punter Archie Wilson had his best day as a Husker with a career-long 68-yard punt in the fourth quarter, bettering his previous long of 60 yards in the second quarter. He also downed a punt on the Indiana 1 yard line with a great save by Jeremiah Charles. Wilson had three punts for a 57.3-yard average in the game, just shy of the school record average of 57.6 yards per punt by Dan Hadenfeldt against Colorado in 1999. There were no punts or kickoffs returned by Indiana and only one punt return by Jacory Barney for 2 yards.

Pinpoint punt by @HuskerFootball 🎯👏



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/Z09DGS4dg2 — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 10, 2026

The loss hurts and moral victories don’t win championships, but the Huskers stepped it up and competed well for the bulk of the contest. Indiana has to feel incredibly fortunate to survive. They may not fare so well next week as they host Ohio State. Meanwhile, Nebraska goes to Eugene to play the Ducks who lost Saturday afternoon at home 17-15 to UCLA to fall to 3-2 on the year. Anybody want Dylan Raiola back? With Dante Moore still recovering from a concussion, Raiola was 6 for 19 passing for 43 yards and two picks before being replaced by Oregon’s third string signal caller. Raiola also lost 7 yards on 2 carries. Sound familiar? The Huskers will have another opportunity to break the streak and beat a ranked team as #13 Oregon will not likely tumble out of the Top 25. It is high time for it to happen. Go Big Red!!

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