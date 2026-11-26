Last weekend, the cheers came from both Iowa City and Lincoln, as theHuskers upset the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Only those in red will be cheering for Nebraska this week as the recently lopsided rivalry renews for its 2026 edition. The stakes are high for this matchup. Iowa would likely head to the college football playoff if they beat the Huskers, with Nebraska's help eliminating Ohio State.

On paper, these two teams are close. However, that rarely meant much, as Nebraska often entered with a talent advantage that Kirk Ferentz's discipline and coaching quickly diminished. Nebraska hopes to spoil a special season for the Hawkeyes.

However, Glenn Thomas’s commitment to the running game will be challenged as the Huskers take on one of the best run defenses in the nation.

All-Conference Anthony Colandrea?

Following Nebraska’s upset victory over Ohio State, Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea has earned All-Big Ten contention. Colandrea ranks 3rd in the Big Ten in passing yards and 2nd in passing touchdowns. He’s also second among Big Ten quarterbacks in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

His advanced numbers are slightly worse. His EPA per dropback ranks 7th in the Big Ten, and his passing success rate is also 7th among Big Ten quarterbacks. It would still be hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve a spot on an All-Big Ten team after this season. He’s finishing the season strong, with his best game in terms of EPA per play coming against the Buckeyes.

Anthony Colandrea vs Hank Brown total EPA for the 2026 season | Arbitrary Analytics

A Healthy Hank

Hank Brown has been solid for the Hawkeyes when healthy. Jeremy Hecklinski was sharp in relief of Brown during an injury against Washington, and he earned the start against Minnesota in the following game. However, he was benched for Brown during that game. Brown has posted 7 touchdowns to just 1 interception over the last four starts.

In passing success rate, he’s just ahead of the Huskers’ Anthony Colandrea. In fact, Brown ranks 45th in the nation, while Colandrea is 46th. Colandrea does have a slight edge over him in EPA per dropback. This shouldn’t surprise anyone, as Iowa ranks 129th in the country in explosive pass play rate. Brown moves the ball efficiently.

Establishing the Run

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When Glenn Thomas replaced Dana Holgorsen, fans wanted to see one thing – run the ball. Nebraska ran the ball 43 times against Rutgers and 45 times against Ohio State. While the Huskers tried to run the clock out for much of the second half against Rutgers, the Ohio State game was close, and Nebraska didn’t need to run that much. Nebraska’s average carry didn’t have much impact against the Buckeyes. The Huskers’ EPA per carry was negative for the game. However, Thomas’s commitment to running set up short 3rd-down situations and wore out Ohio State when Nebraska needed to pick up first downs and run the clock out.

Nebraska leading rushers for 2026 | Arbitrary Analytics

Establishment of the Run

No one in college football has established the run longer than Kirk Ferentz, and this year is no exception. Iowa lost its leading rusher, Kamari Moulton, halfway through the season, yet the Hawkeyes are still second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game. It's worth noting that Moulton ranks second in the Big Ten in yards per carry at 6.3 and first in yards per game at 90.2.

LJ Phillips has picked up the majority of the work in Moulton’s absence. His fresh legs have been put to good use in November. In each of the Hawkeyes’ last three games, he’s rushed for at least 120 yards. He’s a smaller back and hasn’t found the end zone much, but his bigger backup, Xavier Williams, has crossed the goal line in each of Iowa’s last two games.

While the Hawkeyes rack up yards and carries on the ground, they rank in the middle of college football in EPA per carry (77th overall). Like the Huskers in the last two games, Iowa burns the clock on the ground while keeping their defense fresh and strong.

Iowa leading rushers for 2026 | Arbitrary Analytics

In terms of net success rate (the difference between a team’s success rate and its opponent’s), the Huskers and Hawkeyes are each the best they’ve been in the 22 years of data Game on Paper has. Both teams can string together successful plays and prevent their opponents from doing the same.

Both defenses hold the advantage in this game, so, as in most games in this rivalry, points will be at a premium. The Hawkeyes’ defense ranks first in the nation in defensive EPA per carry. This game will test the Huskers’ commitment to the running game. Nebraska likely won’t get big plays running the ball, but it could keep the Huskers ahead of the sticks in third-and-manageable situations.

Overall, the Hawkeyes’ defense, combined with their home-field advantage, will be too much for the Huskers. I like Iowa in a low-scoring battle, and they will win this game 21-14, likely securing a Hawkeye trip to the playoffs.

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