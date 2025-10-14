'He Ain't Going Nowhere': Dylan Raiola Addresses Matt Rhule, Penn State Conjecture
While speculation continues to swirl regarding Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's interest in the opening with his alma mater at Penn State, the Huskers' signal caller emphatically shut down any notion that his coach could be leaving Lincoln in the near future.
"He ain't going anywhere. He's staying right here," Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola said during his press conference Tuesday.
Raiola has now publicly commented twice on the growing concern for Nebraska football fans that the former Penn State walk-on linebacker could return to Happy Valley after the firing of Nittany Lions coach James Franklin on Sunday. After Rhule's Monday press conference, Raiola posted on his personal Instagram story a photo of himself sharing an in-game embrace from Rhule with the caption 'NEBRASKA HEAD BALL COACH' along with a lock symbol.
That story was later shared by Rhule on his personal Instagram as well. Although the coach did not directly state during his Monday press conference whether he was interested in the Penn State opening, Raiola spoke on how the coach was handling the new attention from local and national college football reporters linking the Nebraska coach to the role in University Park, Pa.
"It doesn't faze him at all. It's just people stirring stuff up and making things bigger than it is ... He's as locked in as ever on this football game to get this win," Raiola said. "I just had to make sure that everybody knew that that's our head ball coach and he ain't going anywhere. He's staying right here."
Raiola added that as the news and rumors continued to grow, he and his Husker football teammates could not believe what they read across the internet or otherwise.
"My guys, he ain't going nowhere. He loves it. It doesn't really matter what he says," Raiola said. "His wife loves it here. She's got her business going and all that stuff. Even if he wanted to, he couldn't. So he ain't going nowhere."
Rhule stated during his Monday press conference that "Julie (Rhule) decides where we live," referring to his wife. Julie is the owner of the Drybar at SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln, and spoke to KETV in August 2024, saying the Rhules "wanted to send a message that, you know what? We want to establish roots here. We want to be here."
Rhule has been linked to the Nittany Lions' opening for various reasons outside of a potential return to his alma mater; the coach also holds a key relationship with current Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft, who was Rhule's boss during his final two seasons while coaching at Temple.
Raiola added that he has had to advise younger players in the program to "not believe everything you read on the internet."
The sophomore quarterback's leadership ability was on full display during Saturday's 34-31 win at Maryland, as the quarterback tossed four touchdown passes despite also throwing three interceptions, including a second-half pick-six.
"It's a long football game. It is 60 minutes of war and fighting," Raiola said. "You can't win it in the first, second, third (quarters)... you win the game in the fourth quarter."
Raiola has saved his best for the final quarter this season, as the Huskers' signal caller is completing 78.3 percent of his pass attempts in the fourth quarter, the highest completion percentage for the sophomore out of every quarter this season. Raiola threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Dane Key with 1:08 remaining in the game at Maryland, completing 4-5 of his passes for 72 yards on the Huskers' final offensive drive. In the final 15 minutes against the Terrapins, Raiola was 8-of-12 passing with 108 yards.
Even with his offensive output on the road, Raiola was quick to credit his talented receiving options for the Huskers' passing game success.
"I have elite pass catchers," Raiola said. "They go make plays and they are hungry to make plays. Hats off to them. It is my job to get them the football and they do the rest."
The quarterback also touched on Friday night's Big Ten road matchup at Minnesota, and how much the offense is preparing for a homecoming return for Minnesota native and Husker running back Emmett Johnson.
"This means a lot to us because Emmett is such a big part of our team. I mean, you can say what you want, 'It's just another game,' but this guy has been through the wire. It is like a Cinderella - not ending - but the story is crazy," Raiola said.
Raiola added later that the goal is to see Johnson "get into the end zone" on the running back's long runs - such as the 50-yard scamper the Minneapolis native had on the road at Maryland. The quarterback continued that the team has the right mindset for back-to-back road matchups on a short week.
"We love it. There's no bigger test for a team, especially the guys that love each other, than to go on the road and play," Raiola said.
Nebraska takes on Minnesota on Friday night for a 7 p.m. CDT kickoff on FOX.
