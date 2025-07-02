All Huskers

Heisman Trophy Odds for Big Ten Football Players, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola

There are 10 Big Ten players with at least 100-1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season, including Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to hand off.
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to hand off.
Who will win the 2025 Heisman Trophy?

That's the question as college football is set to begin across the country next month. Ahead of the season, camps, or even media days, Circa Sports has released odds.

Texas quarterback Archie Manning is the early favorite at 5-1. He's followed by LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeir at 8-1 and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik at 9-1.

The best odds for a Big Ten Conference player are with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at 12-1 and 16-1, respectively.

Other Big Ten players with 100-1 odds or better are below.

  • Dante Moore, Oregon 20-1
  • Julian Sayin, Ohio State 20-1
  • Bryce Underwood, Michigan 28-1
  • Jayden Maiava, USC 55-1
  • Dylan Raiola, Nebraska 65-1
  • Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 70-1
  • Nico Iamaleava, UCLA 70-1
  • Caleb Downs, Ohio State 100-1

Nebraska has not had a Heisman winner since Eric Crouch in 2001. The program has three total winners, including Johnny Rodgers in 1972 and Mike Rozier in 1982.

Nebraska Cornhuskers former Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier, and Eric Crouch in 2010.
Nebraska Cornhuskers former Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier, and Eric Crouch in 2010.

There have been 13 other Huskers post top-10 Heisman finishes. The most recent top-10 finish came in 2009 with Ndamukong Suh, ending up fourth.

  • Sam Francis, Fullback, 1936--2nd
  • Bobby Reynolds, Halfback, 1950--5th
  • Wayne Meylan, Middle Guard, 1967--9th
  • Jerry Tagge, Quarterback, 1971--7th
  • Rich Glover, Middle Guard, 1972--3rd
  • Dave Humm, Quarterback, 1974--5th
  • Jarvis Redwine, I-Back, 1980--8th
  • Dave Rimington, Center, 1982--5th
  • Turner Gill, Quarterback, 1983--4th
  • Lawrence Phillips, I-Back, 1994--8th
  • Zach Wiegert, Offensive Tackle, 1994--9th
  • Tommie Frazier, Quarterback, 1995--2nd
  • Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle, 2009--4th

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS

Home games are bolded.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

