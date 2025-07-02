Heisman Trophy Odds for Big Ten Football Players, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola
Who will win the 2025 Heisman Trophy?
That's the question as college football is set to begin across the country next month. Ahead of the season, camps, or even media days, Circa Sports has released odds.
Texas quarterback Archie Manning is the early favorite at 5-1. He's followed by LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeir at 8-1 and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik at 9-1.
The best odds for a Big Ten Conference player are with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at 12-1 and 16-1, respectively.
Other Big Ten players with 100-1 odds or better are below.
- Dante Moore, Oregon 20-1
- Julian Sayin, Ohio State 20-1
- Bryce Underwood, Michigan 28-1
- Jayden Maiava, USC 55-1
- Dylan Raiola, Nebraska 65-1
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 70-1
- Nico Iamaleava, UCLA 70-1
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State 100-1
Nebraska has not had a Heisman winner since Eric Crouch in 2001. The program has three total winners, including Johnny Rodgers in 1972 and Mike Rozier in 1982.
There have been 13 other Huskers post top-10 Heisman finishes. The most recent top-10 finish came in 2009 with Ndamukong Suh, ending up fourth.
- Sam Francis, Fullback, 1936--2nd
- Bobby Reynolds, Halfback, 1950--5th
- Wayne Meylan, Middle Guard, 1967--9th
- Jerry Tagge, Quarterback, 1971--7th
- Rich Glover, Middle Guard, 1972--3rd
- Dave Humm, Quarterback, 1974--5th
- Jarvis Redwine, I-Back, 1980--8th
- Dave Rimington, Center, 1982--5th
- Turner Gill, Quarterback, 1983--4th
- Lawrence Phillips, I-Back, 1994--8th
- Zach Wiegert, Offensive Tackle, 1994--9th
- Tommie Frazier, Quarterback, 1995--2nd
- Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle, 2009--4th
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
