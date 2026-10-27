'Keep Playing Your Ass Off': Dana Holgorsen Challenges Nebraska's Offense Ahead of Washington Game

Against Washington this weekend, the Huskers' offense is looking to right the ship.



In back-to-back losses to Indiana and Oregon, Nebraska's offensive unit has struggled. When meeting with the media Tuesday, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen identified consistency as a key to getting the group back on track.

Though senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea has continued to compete at a high level every week, the players around him haven't been as stable. Holgorsen discussed his confidence in the Huskers' starting signal-caller, the need for improved production from the running backs, and what NU must do to get its offense to regain momentum against Washington.

Anthony Colandrea passes against the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, he offered a message to his QB1.



“Keep playing your ass off,” Holgorsen said. “That’s what he does. I mean, the kid was bouncing around at practice last night. He’s the same guy every day. Whether it’s practice or whether it’s in a game, that kid is a warrior.”

Nebraska's second-year offensive coordinator frequently used the term "warrior" to describe Colandrea, and it's hard to argue with what he said. The senior signal-caller has led the Huskers in both passing and rushing in three of their four Big Ten games. He would have done so in all four had five sacks against Indiana not cut into his rushing production.

Colandrea has been NU's most productive offensive player in 2026, and Holgorsen clearly appreciates the effort and attitude he brings every week. Even so, Holgorsen would like to take some of the pressure off his QB1, and he challenged the Huskers' running backs to step up.

Jamal Rule runs for a touchdown against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The running backs have got to play better,” he said. “They’ve got to play better. They’ve shown spurts; we have good players in the room; all three (Jamal Rule, Mekhi Nelson, and Isaiah Mozee) have been banged up. Welcome to Big Ten football. Grow up… Play through it. They’ll respond and play better.”

The Huskers will have a chance to prove that against Washington. Indiana and Oregon boast two of the nation's best defenses, while the Huskies don't have quite the same level of talent across the board. Regardless, Holgorsen believes the bye week came at a good time for NU's ball-carrier group, giving them a chance to get healthy and prepare for the remaining five games.

Mekhi Nelson celebrates after a first down in the first quarter against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Suck it up and go, man,” Holgorsen said when explaining what he meant by Nebraska's running backs needing to grow up. “Gotta coach them better. Gotta put them in a better position to be successful, but at the end of the day, we went into that game with four backs, and we didn’t finish with four backs.”

“This past week is probably going to be really good for them,” he continued. “They all looked fast and fresh last night. So, I expect those guys to respond.”

Nebraska's first availability report won't be released until Wednesday evening, but Holgorsen expressed optimism about where Rule and Mozee stand. How effective the Huskers can be on the ground against Washington could depend in part on whether those two are healthy enough to see the field. If not, expect Colandrea to be relied upon heavily once again.

Isaiah Mozee carries the ball against Maryland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as underwhelming as NU's ground game has been in recent weeks, the Huskers have taken care of the ball at an elite level this fall. Whether it's been Colandrea, Rule, Nelson, Mozee, or a wide receiver on a jet sweep, the Big Red have carried the ball 270 times through seven games without losing a fumble.

Holgorsen gave the group credit for protecting the rock but made it clear that the emphasis on ball security won't let up anytime soon.

“Well, it’s two years in a row, so it’s something to what the approach is,” he said. “So, harp on it; work it; coach it; obsess over it; point things out when it doesn’t look right. But we're doing a good job with the ball.”

Purdue wide receiver Asaad Waseem is tackled by Washington safety Rahshawn Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Red will need to continue protecting the football against Washington. However, with the Huskies presenting a different challenge through the air, Holgorsen emphasized the importance of Colandrea recognizing what the Huskies' defense is doing before the snap.

“It’s a good Big Ten defense,” he said. “These guys have really good players. They’re a couple of years removed from the CFP, if I’m not mistaken… Their history is good; their culture is good. They’re really exceptional in pass defense.”

“Everyone’s going to have a good defensive line that’s going to try to get after the quarterback,” Holgorsen continued. “A lot of man coverage, a lot of disguises with what they’re doing defensively. We’re going to have to be elite pre-snap trying to figure out what they’re trying to do. Good players, man. It’s going to be a challenging game, but isn’t everyone?”

Embrace Darkness.



🗓️ 10.31.26

⏰ 7:00 PM CT

🏟️ Memorial Stadium vs Washington

📺 @BigTenNetwork

⚫️ Wear Black pic.twitter.com/xX7fqAFuST — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) October 26, 2026

Holgorsen is right that any Big Ten team can present a challenge on a given night. To find success Saturday, Nebraska's offense will need to protect the football and match the relentless effort its quarterback brings to the field.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CDT, with the Huskers' second annual Blackout game airing on Big Ten Network for fans unable to attend in person. Husker Nation is sure to bring energy of their own. Let's see if NU's offense can, too.

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