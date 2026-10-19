How Every Nebraska Offensive Player Graded Out Against Oregon on PFF

Nebraska totaled 242 yards on 67 offensive snaps against Oregon. In the end, it simply wasn't enough.

Whether you attribute the Cornhuskers' offensive struggles to play-calling, personnel, injuries, or something else, one thing is clear: This unit hasn't looked like the one that took the field earlier in the year.

Just 21 players saw the field on offense Saturday night against the Ducks. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Click here for the defensive grades.)

Player Class Snaps Pass Run Overall Colandrea 4th 69 41 8 74.8

Quarterback

Anthony Colandrea finally looked human in Week 7, though he still finished with a respectable grade. The senior signal-caller completed 18 of 33 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown while throwing an interception. He added 38 rushing yards on 13 carries and another score on the ground.

Colandrea was pressured on 13 of his 40 true dropbacks, yet Oregon blitzed him just nine times. Against the blitz, he completed only three of nine passes for six total yards. After adjusting for sacks, he finished with 10 rushing attempts for 71 yards.

Colandrea seemed to do everything in his power to give the Big Red a chance to escape with a win. He has now led Nebraska in rushing in three of four Big Ten games, which is far from a recipe for success.

Player Class Snaps Run Pass Overall Nelson 3rd 37 12 16 62.0 Mozee 2nd 28 4 10 66.1 Rule 1st 11 3 5 58.0

Running Back

The Huskers' running game struggled once again, despite Isaiah Mozee and Colandrea both recording runs of 20-plus yards. Nebraska's running back trio of Mozee, Mekhi Nelson, and Jamal Rule combined for just 58 yards on 18 attempts.

As discouraging as the overall performance was, Mozee's 26-yard run on third-and-22 was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Big Red. The play came at a crucial time, helping Nebraska score a touchdown late in the third quarter to take a 14-6 lead.

At the time, that play made it feel as if the Huskers might finally put Oregon away. Rule's injury was another setback for an already struggling running game. The bye week comes at a good time, giving Nebraska's ball carriers an opportunity to get as healthy as possible before the final stretch of the regular season.

Player Class Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall Gilmer 3rd 59 8 6 2 38.0 57.8 Barney 3rd 57 5 2 - 60.5 61.5 Hunter 4th 57 3 3 - 71.8 55.4 Clark 3rd 19 1 0 - 42.9 50.7 Bell 4th 1 1 0 - - -

Wide Receiver

Kwazi Gilmer's six receptions for 74 yards played a crucial part in the Huskers' touchdown before halftime, though he was also charged with two drops against the Ducks. He's now been charged with six drops over the past four games, bringing his season total to eight.

Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter also contributed, but NU's pass-catchers struggled to get open downfield. Colandrea's ability to extend plays can only go so far when his receivers don't find ways to make the defense pay.

Several factors contributed to Nebraska's most stagnant offensive performance of the season, and the wide receivers certainly played a part. Still, it's fair to wonder how much more successful the Huskers could have been through the air if Colandrea had more consistent protection and time to find his guys.

Player Class Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall Lindenmeyer 5th 56 3 3 - 72.2 65.7 Bonner 5th 12 - - - 53.8 51.6 Hammerbeck 2nd 3 - - - - - Echternach 4th 3 1 0 - - - Ingwerson 3rd 1 - - - - - Nelson 3rd 1 - - - - -

Tight End/Fullback

Luke Lindenmeyer continues to see his role in the passing game grow. After tying his career high in receptions against Indiana a week ago, he followed it up with three catches for 25 yards in Eugene.

Outside of Lindenmeyer, however, the tight end room was largely uninvolved. Cayden Echternach was targeted once on an RPO, though PFF charged the pass as uncatchable. Carter Nelson played just one snap, his first since suffering an injury against North Dakota.

Player Class Snaps Sacks QB Hits Hurries Penalties Run Block Pass Block Overall Pritchett 5th 69 - - 2 - 71.8 68.0 72.7 Babalade 4th 69 - - 1 1 68.6 70.3 66.4 Evans 5th 69 - - - 1 63.6 84.7 65.8 Mubenga 4th 53 - - 1 - 60.3 71.2 62.8 Black 4th 52 1 - - - 58.1 69.5 60.8 Gottula 4th 33 - - - 1 48.2 84.2 56.5

Offensive Line

Colandrea was sacked three times and faced pressure throughout the night. According to PFF, Nebraska's offensive line was charged with allowing one sack and five pressures. The unit also accounted for four penalties.

Nebraska shuffled its offensive line throughout the game. Gunnar Gottula started at left guard for the second straight week but exited early due to injury. Brendan Black was replaced by Paul Mubenga after surrendering a sack. However, with Gottula unavailable, Black returned to the lineup while Mubenga shifted to the left side.

If Gottula misses extended time, I'd expect players such as Tyler Knaak, Gibson Pyle, or Sam Sledge to be candidates for rotational roles.

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