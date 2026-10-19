How Every Nebraska Offensive Player Graded Out Against Oregon on PFF
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Nebraska totaled 242 yards on 67 offensive snaps against Oregon. In the end, it simply wasn't enough.
Whether you attribute the Cornhuskers' offensive struggles to play-calling, personnel, injuries, or something else, one thing is clear: This unit hasn't looked like the one that took the field earlier in the year.
Just 21 players saw the field on offense Saturday night against the Ducks. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Click here for the defensive grades.)
Player
Class
Snaps
Pass
Run
Overall
Colandrea
4th
69
41
8
74.8
Quarterback
Anthony Colandrea finally looked human in Week 7, though he still finished with a respectable grade. The senior signal-caller completed 18 of 33 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown while throwing an interception. He added 38 rushing yards on 13 carries and another score on the ground.
Colandrea was pressured on 13 of his 40 true dropbacks, yet Oregon blitzed him just nine times. Against the blitz, he completed only three of nine passes for six total yards. After adjusting for sacks, he finished with 10 rushing attempts for 71 yards.
Colandrea seemed to do everything in his power to give the Big Red a chance to escape with a win. He has now led Nebraska in rushing in three of four Big Ten games, which is far from a recipe for success.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run
Pass
Overall
Nelson
3rd
37
12
16
62.0
Mozee
2nd
28
4
10
66.1
Rule
1st
11
3
5
58.0
Running Back
The Huskers' running game struggled once again, despite Isaiah Mozee and Colandrea both recording runs of 20-plus yards. Nebraska's running back trio of Mozee, Mekhi Nelson, and Jamal Rule combined for just 58 yards on 18 attempts.
As discouraging as the overall performance was, Mozee's 26-yard run on third-and-22 was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Big Red. The play came at a crucial time, helping Nebraska score a touchdown late in the third quarter to take a 14-6 lead.
At the time, that play made it feel as if the Huskers might finally put Oregon away. Rule's injury was another setback for an already struggling running game. The bye week comes at a good time, giving Nebraska's ball carriers an opportunity to get as healthy as possible before the final stretch of the regular season.
Player
Class
Snaps
Targets
Catches
Drops
Run Block
Overall
Gilmer
3rd
59
8
6
2
38.0
57.8
Barney
3rd
57
5
2
-
60.5
61.5
Hunter
4th
57
3
3
-
71.8
55.4
Clark
3rd
19
1
0
-
42.9
50.7
Bell
4th
1
1
0
-
-
-
Wide Receiver
Kwazi Gilmer's six receptions for 74 yards played a crucial part in the Huskers' touchdown before halftime, though he was also charged with two drops against the Ducks. He's now been charged with six drops over the past four games, bringing his season total to eight.
Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter also contributed, but NU's pass-catchers struggled to get open downfield. Colandrea's ability to extend plays can only go so far when his receivers don't find ways to make the defense pay.
Several factors contributed to Nebraska's most stagnant offensive performance of the season, and the wide receivers certainly played a part. Still, it's fair to wonder how much more successful the Huskers could have been through the air if Colandrea had more consistent protection and time to find his guys.
Player
Class
Snaps
Targets
Catches
Drops
Run Block
Overall
Lindenmeyer
5th
56
3
3
-
72.2
65.7
Bonner
5th
12
-
-
-
53.8
51.6
Hammerbeck
2nd
3
-
-
-
-
-
Echternach
4th
3
1
0
-
-
-
Ingwerson
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Nelson
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Tight End/Fullback
Luke Lindenmeyer continues to see his role in the passing game grow. After tying his career high in receptions against Indiana a week ago, he followed it up with three catches for 25 yards in Eugene.
Outside of Lindenmeyer, however, the tight end room was largely uninvolved. Cayden Echternach was targeted once on an RPO, though PFF charged the pass as uncatchable. Carter Nelson played just one snap, his first since suffering an injury against North Dakota.
Player
Class
Snaps
Sacks
QB Hits
Hurries
Penalties
Run Block
Pass Block
Overall
Pritchett
5th
69
-
-
2
-
71.8
68.0
72.7
Babalade
4th
69
-
-
1
1
68.6
70.3
66.4
Evans
5th
69
-
-
-
1
63.6
84.7
65.8
Mubenga
4th
53
-
-
1
-
60.3
71.2
62.8
Black
4th
52
1
-
-
-
58.1
69.5
60.8
Gottula
4th
33
-
-
-
1
48.2
84.2
56.5
Offensive Line
Colandrea was sacked three times and faced pressure throughout the night. According to PFF, Nebraska's offensive line was charged with allowing one sack and five pressures. The unit also accounted for four penalties.
Nebraska shuffled its offensive line throughout the game. Gunnar Gottula started at left guard for the second straight week but exited early due to injury. Brendan Black was replaced by Paul Mubenga after surrendering a sack. However, with Gottula unavailable, Black returned to the lineup while Mubenga shifted to the left side.
If Gottula misses extended time, I'd expect players such as Tyler Knaak, Gibson Pyle, or Sam Sledge to be candidates for rotational roles.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.