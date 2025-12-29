How Can Kade Pietrzak Use the Bowl Game to Build on a Promising Freshman Season?

The Las Vegas Bowl offers a spotlight for Nebraska players looking to further cement themselves with the current coaching staff or showcase their abilities for future ones, potentially in the transfer portal.

That makes the New Year’s Eve bowl game an important one for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the Huskers’ chance to end the season on a strong note after back-to-back ugly losses to Penn State and Iowa to close the regular season.

Nebraska’s defensive line earned plenty of criticism throughout the 2025 season as the Huskers worked to replace stalwarts like Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson up front, along with several other key contributors from the first two years of Matt Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln.

One of the bright spots for a position group that will have a new voice coaching it in 2026 was Kade Pietrzak. The freshman from North Dakota earned his way onto the field with a strong fall camp and then kept making plays once his opportunities came.

2025 stats

15 tackles

Six tackles for loss

Two sacks

One pass breakup.

Kade Pietrzak was a bright spot for Nebraska defensively | Kenny Larabee

What to know

Pietrzak arrived with a limited runway after enrolling following spring practice, yet still finished second on the team in sacks and third in tackles for loss despite uneven playing time during his freshman season.

Those numbers say plenty about Nebraska’s defensive struggles, but they also highlight Pietrzak’s ability to be productive. He was part of a defensive line class that included two other freshmen, but injuries and strong practice performances made him the first — and only — one of the group to consistently see the field.

What’s at stake

There’s nothing overly dramatic riding on this bowl game for Pietrzak beyond opportunity. Similar to Dawson Merritt at linebacker, the Las Vegas Bowl gives Nebraska a chance to take a longer look at young players and determine how much help is needed from the transfer portal.

The Huskers have numbers along the defensive line, but several players failed to take meaningful steps forward this past season. If Pietrzak can continue to develop and help raise the floor of the group, Nebraska can move forward with more confidence. If not, the Huskers may again find themselves shopping heavily in the portal for defensive line answers.

Spotlight series

Opportunity Knocks for TJ Lateef in Las Vegas Bowl

Nyziah Hunter's Chance to Reassert Himself As Top Receiver

Nebraska Looks for Answers at Linebacker with Dawson Merritt

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.