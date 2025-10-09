How Ceyair Wright’s Position Switch Helped Nebraska Build the Nation’s Best Pass Defense
While many expected Nebraska’s pass defense to be the strength of the team, few could have predicted it would lead the nation in passing yards allowed through five games. Forty-two days after the Huskers opened the season with a win over Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium, Nebraska’s secondary is giving up just 91.8 yards per game through the air, the best mark in college football.
As the Huskers prepare for their most dangerous opponent yet, defensive back and team captain Ceyair Wright met with the media ahead of the Maryland matchup to break down his unit’s prolific start. Here’s what he had to say about the Blackshirts’ early success.
In his second year on the Nebraska roster, there’s no doubt senior defensive back Ceyair Wright has quickly become one of the Huskers’ most valuable players. Loved by his teammates and respected by fans, Wright’s versatility and playmaking ability have elevated him into becoming one of the faces of the program under head coach Matt Rhule.
Since defensive coordinator John Butler took over, Wright’s role has shifted closer to the line of scrimmage, where he’s been more involved in the run game, a noticeable change from last season. The move from cornerback to nickel has gone smoothly so far, and when asked about his adjustment, Wright didn’t point to his physical traits, but rather his mental grasp of the game.
“I know the playbook very well,” Wright said. “So, the transition isn’t that hard, it’s just about understanding the feel of the game, the run fits, and all that.” While he credits his football IQ for helping ease the transition, Wright also acknowledged how it’s pushed him to grow physically. Playing closer to the trenches has tested his tackling ability, something he says has come a long way since his days at USC.
“I’ve definitely grown in that aspect — physicality and tackling,” he said. “Playing nickel allows me to display it a little bit.” Though the numbers don’t fully reflect it, Wright has been outstanding in coverage to start the year. With a team-leading three pass breakups, his combination of physicality and ball skills has been a key reason Nebraska’s secondary sits at the top of college football in several passing statistics.
While Nebraska’s defensive backs are clearly skilled in what they do, Wright pointed to the group’s attitude and trust in one another as the biggest reason for their success. “We’re a very tight-knit group,” Wright said. “We always make sure to get extra work in whenever we can.” That commitment and bond are starting to show on the field, as the group looks to sustain its dominant start throughout the season.
Though proud of his team’s performance so far, Wright has made it clear they won’t be celebrating too early. When recapping their win over Michigan State, his words reflected the standard he expects from himself and his teammates. “We kind of took our foot off the gas during the last drive,” Wright said. “Even myself. Once you start to pull away, you can’t be satisfied with just getting away with a win; it’s about dominating even after that.”
His comments revealed a level of maturity few Nebraska teams in recent memory could match, highlighting why this secondary has been so successful this fall. Not only is one of the Huskers’ best players holding himself accountable, but he’s also demanding that same standard from everyone around him.
As the season continues and their performance cements itself statistically, Nebraska’s defensive backs appear to be trending toward a historic pace. With their toughest challenge yet on deck, Wright shifted his focus toward the matchup ahead.
Against a Maryland offense averaging nearly 257 passing yards per game, Nebraska’s secondary will face its toughest test yet. The Terrapins enter Saturday’s matchup throwing the ball nearly 40 times per game, presenting a challenge unlike any the Huskers have seen this season.
Through his preparation, Wright made it clear that while Nebraska respects Maryland’s attack, their focus remains inward. “At the end of the day, it’s about focusing on ourselves,” Wright said. “We’re confident and comfortable with who we have.” That confidence stems from his group's early results, and a unit playing with discipline and communication while being fully bought in. As Nebraska prepares to hit the road, Wright’s leadership and calm demeanor continue to set the tone for a defense that’s establishing an identity built on trust.
The Terrapins may test Nebraska through the air, but Wright and the Blackshirts seem ready to respond the same way they have all season, by closing passing lanes and forcing opponents to fight for every yard. If that standard holds, Saturday might be another chapter in what’s quickly becoming one of college football’s best defensive stories. Though the game will bring results, if Wright's words are any indication, the Nebraska pass defense will travel well, until then, he remains focused on getting himself prepared for the task at hand.
