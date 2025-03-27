How Dana Holgorsen is Reshaping Nebraska Football’s Offense for 2025
Dana Holgorsen is wasting no time putting his stamp on Nebraska’s offense.
As the Huskers move through spring practice, the veteran offensive coordinator has been grinding behind the scenes, reshaping the system to fit his vision while ensuring continuity for star quarterback Dylan Raiola and the rest of the unit.
Holgorsen arrived in Lincoln late last season courtesy of head coach Matt Rhule and was immediately thrust into play-calling duties for Nebraska’s final four games. It was a whirlwind, but the experience gave him a foundation to build on.
“It was challenging to come in and dissect everything and figure out who we wanted to get the ball to,” Holgorsen said. “I did narrow it down by about 50 percent and then came up with the call sheet. Over the course of those four games, every game I was calling it, I understood it more.”
That understanding has only deepened in the offseason. Rather than hitting the recruiting trail, Holgorsen stayed in Lincoln for a month, watching film and making adjustments to the offense.
“I sat here for a month, watched every cut-up, and figured out stuff I wanted to do and didn’t want to do,” he said. “If there are subtle changes in terminology, sets or plays, a majority of it’s going to stay the same. We have good coaches here. This is a good scheme.”
The tweaks he’s making are focused on efficiency and making life easier for Raiola, Nebraska’s prized five-star quarterback going into his second year as the starter. The offensive line will remain a major point of emphasis, with Holgorsen working closely with O-line coach Dominic Raiola to ensure the scheme makes sense up front.
“It makes sense to Dylan. It makes sense to Coach Raiola. From an o-line perspective, it is incredibly important,” Holgorsen noted. “I made some changes in the passing game and different sets that make sense.”
That could mean a more aggressive passing attack, something Nebraska lacked in 2024. With Raiola’s arm talent and a receiving corps that is expected to take a step forward, Holgorsen may look to spread the field more and create mismatches. While Nebraska leaned heavily on the run last season, the new system could bring more balance, using quick throws and RPOs to keep defenses off balance.
At the same time, Holgorsen is being methodical. His goal isn’t to force change for the sake of change but to refine what works and eliminate what doesn’t.
“I can take the same offense we had. I can be comfortable with it, but I’ll tweak it based on what I see as good and bad. That’s what spring football is all about,” he said.
For Nebraska fans eager to see progress, Holgorsen’s approach should be encouraging. The Huskers have lacked consistency on offense in recent years, but with a full offseason to install his system, Holgorsen has the opportunity to finally bring stability.
If his hard work pays off, Nebraska could field its most dynamic offense in years, giving Raiola the tools to thrive and putting the Huskers in position to take a big step forward in 2025.
