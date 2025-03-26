Kansas State Jumps Out Early, Tops Nebraska Baseball
No midweek magic for the Big Red this time.
After going 4-0 over the last two weeks in midweek games, Nebraska baseball got jumped on early and lost 12-8 at Kansas State Tuesday. The Huskers fall to 10-14 on the year while the Wildcats improve to 16-8.
This was the second of three meetings between NU and KSU this season, with K-State winning the first two contests. The third meeting will be Tuesday, April 29 in Lincoln.
The Wildcats got ahead early with a number of unearned runs thanks to a throwing error. Kansas State plated five in the first inning before adding four more in the second and two more in the third.
The Husker bats weren't inept this go-round. Nebraska notched 11 hits, including two in the second inning that got the Big Red on the board with a pair of runs.
Nebraska scored in four of the first six innings. But where Kansas State was getting two, four, and five, the Huskers scored two, two, one, and one.
Case Sanderson led the Big Red bats with a 4-for-5 day, including a double and a home run. Sanderson drove in three RBIs and scored three runs.
The Huskers threw nine pitchers on the night. Starter/opener Carson Jasa gave up eight runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks in his 1.0 inning of work.
Nebraska is back home this weekend for a nonconference series with No. 5 Oregon State. First pitch Friday is set for 7 p.m. CDT. All three games for the series will be streamed on B1G+.
