How Every Nebraska Defender vs. Michigan State Graded Out on PFF

Rob Aurich and the Huskers' defense continue to turn up the heat.

In Nebraska's 31-13 victory over Michigan State, the Big Red managed to notch 10 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks while also forcing three turnovers through four quarters of play. It was the most impressive performance from the Blackshirts this year and left fans feeling extremely optimistic about what's in store for the remainder of the season.

In total, 26 Husker defenders saw action in NU's 18-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for the offensive grades.)

Anthony Jones Jr. brings down a Michigan State player during the first quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Vap Poppel 4th 46 64.9 70.2 65.8 - 67.7 Nwaneri 3rd 43 65.7 73.7 63.2 48.4 61.2 Whittington 3rd 41 75.3 71.6 70.1 62.0 82.7 Lenhardt 4th 34 52.7 71.1 60.6 60.5 57.0 A. Jones 5th 34 81.2 78.3 61.8 61.6 75.8 Pietrzak 2nd 19 56.2 29.9 61.0 - 58.1 Stoudmire 6th 18 77.6 72.4 57.1 - 75.3 Terry 2nd 9 55.1 - 58.2 - 52.1 J. Jones 2nd 4 60.0 - 57.1 - 57.1 Hoffken 3rd 3 50.2 - 59.9 - 60.8 Lefotu 4th 3 60.6 - 59.9 - 61.2 Goldman 4th 2 - - - - -

Nebraska's defensive line has operated at an elite level throughout the last two weeks. NU notched six tackles for loss, five of which were sacks, against North Dakota before following it up with 10 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks against Michigan State.

The Big Red managed to pressure Spartan quarterbacks on 18 of their 28 dropbacks, with 14 of those pressures and three sacks credited to the boys up front. Williams Nwaneri was the star of the show, recording 2.0 sacks as he put together his most impressive statistical performance while wearing the scarlet and cream. Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington continues to make an impact as well, now sitting at 2.5 sacks this fall.

UCLA transfer Anthony Jones and Boston College transfer Owen Stoudmire combined for nine tackles, while Riley Van Poppel chipped in a tackle for loss. The unit helped limit the Spartans to 78 rushing yards without accounting for sacks, though even more impressively, MSU totaled just 39 rushing yards when accounting for those losses.

Linebacker Owen Chambliss before a September 2026 nonconference game | @owenchambliss on X

Linebacker

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Chambliss 4th 55 68.9 83.8 57.0 71.6 72.8 Shavers 3rd 34 73.3 78.8 63.6 51.6 62.0 Foster 3rd 32 47.0 42.8 58.2 49.0 43.1 Merritt 2nd 9 60.5 60.5 69.8 61.4 70.4 Wacker 3rd 2 - - - - -

Owen Chambliss continues to perform at an All-Big Ten level to start the year. While leading the Huskers in tackles with eight, he also helped Nebraska in the turnover margin, recording the second interception of his collegiate career. They call him "The General" for a reason. He made it clear on Saturday night.

After seeing the third-most snaps against North Dakota, Vincent Shavers overtook Dexter Foster in snap count against Michigan State. The junior linebacker recorded four tackles and a quarterback hurry in NU's 18-point win.

Sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt was credited with a sack, while Derek Wacker saw action on just two plays and recorded a tackle on both. Those two underclassmen continue to provide meaningful contributions on limited snaps.

Victor Evans III brings down a Michigan State player. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Marshall 4th 62 63.6 - - 80.3 79.8 McDougle 5th 59 48.4 71.5 57.2 66.7 60.1 Jones 3rd 58 51.2 43.2 62.6 79.1 73.7 Conn 4th 48 72.4 57.8 70.9 62.6 68.5 Odem 1st 36 68.4 31.6 60.0 50.1 53.6 Evans 4th 30 71.8 80.7 58.7 61.7 64.7 Benning 3rd 19 62.9 77.7 - 51.7 55.7 Shiggs 3rd 2 - - - - - Buford 3rd 2 - - - - -

At this point, it's hard to say that Andrew Marshall isn't one of the best cornerbacks in college football this fall. While recording the first interception of his senior year, he also didn't allow a reception on any of the three instances in which he was targeted in coverage. His 80.3 coverage grade was the highest of any NU defender all year.

Donovan Jones continues to be a force, totaling three tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery on Saturday night. His 79.1 coverage grade was the best of his career to date. Dwayne McDougle and Victor Evans, two transfers, continue to impress. The duo of defensive backs combined for 14 total tackles, two of which were for loss, while Danny Odem earned the most snaps of his young career.

Nebraska allowed the Spartans to total 218 passing yards in Week 4; however, the Huskers bowed up when it mattered most. Helping limit MSU to just 13 points was an impressive feat, and the defensive backs also accounted for two of the Big Red's six sacks.

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