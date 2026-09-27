How Every Nebraska Defender vs. Michigan State Graded Out on PFF
Rob Aurich and the Huskers' defense continue to turn up the heat.
In Nebraska's 31-13 victory over Michigan State, the Big Red managed to notch 10 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks while also forcing three turnovers through four quarters of play. It was the most impressive performance from the Blackshirts this year and left fans feeling extremely optimistic about what's in store for the remainder of the season.
In total, 26 Husker defenders saw action in NU's 18-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for the offensive grades.)
Defensive Line
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Vap Poppel
4th
46
64.9
70.2
65.8
-
67.7
Nwaneri
3rd
43
65.7
73.7
63.2
48.4
61.2
Whittington
3rd
41
75.3
71.6
70.1
62.0
82.7
Lenhardt
4th
34
52.7
71.1
60.6
60.5
57.0
A. Jones
5th
34
81.2
78.3
61.8
61.6
75.8
Pietrzak
2nd
19
56.2
29.9
61.0
-
58.1
Stoudmire
6th
18
77.6
72.4
57.1
-
75.3
Terry
2nd
9
55.1
-
58.2
-
52.1
J. Jones
2nd
4
60.0
-
57.1
-
57.1
Hoffken
3rd
3
50.2
-
59.9
-
60.8
Lefotu
4th
3
60.6
-
59.9
-
61.2
Goldman
4th
2
-
-
-
-
-
Nebraska's defensive line has operated at an elite level throughout the last two weeks. NU notched six tackles for loss, five of which were sacks, against North Dakota before following it up with 10 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks against Michigan State.
The Big Red managed to pressure Spartan quarterbacks on 18 of their 28 dropbacks, with 14 of those pressures and three sacks credited to the boys up front. Williams Nwaneri was the star of the show, recording 2.0 sacks as he put together his most impressive statistical performance while wearing the scarlet and cream. Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington continues to make an impact as well, now sitting at 2.5 sacks this fall.
UCLA transfer Anthony Jones and Boston College transfer Owen Stoudmire combined for nine tackles, while Riley Van Poppel chipped in a tackle for loss. The unit helped limit the Spartans to 78 rushing yards without accounting for sacks, though even more impressively, MSU totaled just 39 rushing yards when accounting for those losses.
Linebacker
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Chambliss
4th
55
68.9
83.8
57.0
71.6
72.8
Shavers
3rd
34
73.3
78.8
63.6
51.6
62.0
Foster
3rd
32
47.0
42.8
58.2
49.0
43.1
Merritt
2nd
9
60.5
60.5
69.8
61.4
70.4
Wacker
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
Owen Chambliss continues to perform at an All-Big Ten level to start the year. While leading the Huskers in tackles with eight, he also helped Nebraska in the turnover margin, recording the second interception of his collegiate career. They call him "The General" for a reason. He made it clear on Saturday night.
After seeing the third-most snaps against North Dakota, Vincent Shavers overtook Dexter Foster in snap count against Michigan State. The junior linebacker recorded four tackles and a quarterback hurry in NU's 18-point win.
Sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt was credited with a sack, while Derek Wacker saw action on just two plays and recorded a tackle on both. Those two underclassmen continue to provide meaningful contributions on limited snaps.
Defensive Backs
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Marshall
4th
62
63.6
-
-
80.3
79.8
McDougle
5th
59
48.4
71.5
57.2
66.7
60.1
Jones
3rd
58
51.2
43.2
62.6
79.1
73.7
Conn
4th
48
72.4
57.8
70.9
62.6
68.5
Odem
1st
36
68.4
31.6
60.0
50.1
53.6
Evans
4th
30
71.8
80.7
58.7
61.7
64.7
Benning
3rd
19
62.9
77.7
-
51.7
55.7
Shiggs
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
Buford
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
At this point, it's hard to say that Andrew Marshall isn't one of the best cornerbacks in college football this fall. While recording the first interception of his senior year, he also didn't allow a reception on any of the three instances in which he was targeted in coverage. His 80.3 coverage grade was the highest of any NU defender all year.
Donovan Jones continues to be a force, totaling three tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery on Saturday night. His 79.1 coverage grade was the best of his career to date. Dwayne McDougle and Victor Evans, two transfers, continue to impress. The duo of defensive backs combined for 14 total tackles, two of which were for loss, while Danny Odem earned the most snaps of his young career.
Nebraska allowed the Spartans to total 218 passing yards in Week 4; however, the Huskers bowed up when it mattered most. Helping limit MSU to just 13 points was an impressive feat, and the defensive backs also accounted for two of the Big Red's six sacks.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.