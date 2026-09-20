How Every Nebraska Defender vs. North Dakota Graded Out on PFF
Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich turned up the heat on North Dakota on Saturday night.
Tasked with stopping a Fighting Hawks offense that entered the contest as the second-most productive unit in the FCS in terms of yardage, Nebraska's defense limited UND to just 205 yards in 60 minutes of play.
In total, 36 Husker defenders saw action in NU's 27-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for offensive grades.)
Defensive Line
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Jones
5th
35
70.6
78.0
52.7
73.7
69.2
Nwaneri
3rd
31
53.3
19.3
66.6
60.4
60.5
Whittington
3rd
29
73.2
71.9
60.1
-
71.2
Van Poppel
4th
28
62.7
69.7
59.8
-
62.4
Stoudmire
5th
28
60.7
70.2
62.3
-
62.5
Pietrzak
2nd
16
69.3
71.1
61.2
-
69.4
Lenhardt
4th
14
70.2
71.5
56.9
60.2
58.0
Terry
2nd
10
61.7
-
58.1
-
61.1
Jones
2nd
9
70.1
72.2
58.1
-
70.7
Goldman
4th
9
61.0
-
57.7
-
59.9
Hoffken
3rd
6
60.0
-
56.5
-
57.5
Berymon
1st
4
66.5
-
69.7
-
69.5
Parrott
5th
4
55.2
-
-
-
55.7
Lefotu
4th
1
-
-
-
-
-
Nebraska went deep into its defensive line rotation in Week 3, playing 14 players along the line of scrimmage. To the group's credit, they performed at their highest level that they have all year.
Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington, Boston College transfer Owen Stoudmire, and fourth-year interior defender Riley Van Poppel all recorded sacks. That came against an offensive line that had surrendered just four sacks through its first three games.
They also helped the Big Red limit UND to 99 rushing yards, averaging only 2.8 yards per carry. Overall, it was a complete performance reminiscent of the Huskers' 2024 defense that featured Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher up front. That fall, Nebraska totaled 30 sacks and finished the season allowing an average of just 101.2 rushing yards per game.
It will be hard to replicate this level of success in Big Ten play, but Week 3 provided a shot of encouragement for a fanbase that had reason to worry about the group after an underwhelming season-long performance last fall.
Linebackers
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Chambliss
4th
44
75.9
82.6
66.6
66.3
76.1
Shavers
3rd
29
75.2
77.9
56.7
64.2
70.4
Foster
3rd
28
72.9
77.8
66.2
62.4
73.9
Merritt
2nd
8
60.4
73.1
72.3
50.3
58.3
Wacker
3rd
6
61.6
-
-
61.0
64.0
Mooberry
2nd
3
61.1
-
-
-
62.9
Jones
2nd
1
-
-
-
-
-
Rogers
4th
1
-
-
-
-
-
Led by San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss, otherwise known as "The General," NU's linebacker room got after it against the Fighting Hawks. Chambliss played 44 snaps and looked every bit the part of the First-Team All-Mountain West defensive selection he was in 2025. While recording six tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and a half sack, the Huskers' Mike linebacker looked as if he was everywhere on the field at once.
Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster and sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt continue to impress as well. Foster recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry, while Merritt added a highlight-reel sack despite playing just eight snaps.
It now appears Nebraska has a clear-cut group of four linebackers it trusts. They've arguably performed better in every game they've played this fall, with their physicality and versatility standing out. They'll need to take another step next Saturday on the road against a Michigan State team that's undoubtedly going to be their most difficult opponent yet.
Defensive Backs
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Marshall
4th
49
71.4
76.2
-
64.3
66.8
Conn
4th
49
67.3
81.2
-
50.5
55.5
Jones
3rd
46
58.3
45.8
69.8
71.1
70.2
McDougle
5th
39
86.4
83.2
-
67.0
76.9
Evans III
4th
27
65.2
77.0
-
59.9
56.1
Odem
1st
25
64.6
54.0
61.6
50.6
53.9
Benning
3rd
12
60.0
-
-
62.9
63.6
Charles
4th
6
62.8
74.2
-
61.8
65.2
Shiggs
3rd
4
60.0
-
-
-
60.0
Buford
3rd
4
62.8
74.3
-
-
63.8
Bauer
3rd
4
60.0
-
-
-
60.1
Guthrie
3rd
3
60.0
-
-
61.6
61.3
Rhett
4th
3
62.4
73.1
59.9
60.0
69.3
Prude
3rd
1
-
-
-
-
-
I was high on the Huskers' secondary after its performance last week, when Nebraska allowed just 84 passing yards against Bowling Green. Yet even after North Dakota passed for 106 yards, I'm even more impressed.
North Dakota's senior quarterback, Jerry Kaminski, had thrown for more than 800 yards and 11 touchdowns through UND's first three games. However, Nebraska shut down UND's air attack outside of three completions that combined for 64 yards. Oddly enough, Andrew Marshall was the defender who allowed North Dakota's lone touchdown. It was the first score he had allowed in coverage in 11 games.
Aurich also sent Donovan Jones, Danny Odem, and Justyn Rhett on blitzes. Jones was the only defender who managed to get home, though the other two were able to affect the quarterback on their pass-rushing attempts. For the most part, the group is versatile, deep, and trustworthy when it comes to filling their role. They'll need to continue showing those qualities as the season progresses.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.