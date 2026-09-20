How Every Nebraska Defender vs. North Dakota Graded Out on PFF



Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich turned up the heat on North Dakota on Saturday night.



Tasked with stopping a Fighting Hawks offense that entered the contest as the second-most productive unit in the FCS in terms of yardage, Nebraska's defense limited UND to just 205 yards in 60 minutes of play.



In total, 36 Husker defenders saw action in NU's 27-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for offensive grades.)

Cameron Lenhardt warms up before the season opener against Ohio. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Jones 5th 35 70.6 78.0 52.7 73.7 69.2 Nwaneri 3rd 31 53.3 19.3 66.6 60.4 60.5 Whittington 3rd 29 73.2 71.9 60.1 - 71.2 Van Poppel 4th 28 62.7 69.7 59.8 - 62.4 Stoudmire 5th 28 60.7 70.2 62.3 - 62.5 Pietrzak 2nd 16 69.3 71.1 61.2 - 69.4 Lenhardt 4th 14 70.2 71.5 56.9 60.2 58.0 Terry 2nd 10 61.7 - 58.1 - 61.1 Jones 2nd 9 70.1 72.2 58.1 - 70.7 Goldman 4th 9 61.0 - 57.7 - 59.9 Hoffken 3rd 6 60.0 - 56.5 - 57.5 Berymon 1st 4 66.5 - 69.7 - 69.5 Parrott 5th 4 55.2 - - - 55.7 Lefotu 4th 1 - - - - -

Nebraska went deep into its defensive line rotation in Week 3, playing 14 players along the line of scrimmage. To the group's credit, they performed at their highest level that they have all year.

Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington, Boston College transfer Owen Stoudmire, and fourth-year interior defender Riley Van Poppel all recorded sacks. That came against an offensive line that had surrendered just four sacks through its first three games.

They also helped the Big Red limit UND to 99 rushing yards, averaging only 2.8 yards per carry. Overall, it was a complete performance reminiscent of the Huskers' 2024 defense that featured Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher up front. That fall, Nebraska totaled 30 sacks and finished the season allowing an average of just 101.2 rushing yards per game.

It will be hard to replicate this level of success in Big Ten play, but Week 3 provided a shot of encouragement for a fanbase that had reason to worry about the group after an underwhelming season-long performance last fall.

North Dakota quarterback Jerry Kaminski is sacked by Owen Chambliss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Chambliss 4th 44 75.9 82.6 66.6 66.3 76.1 Shavers 3rd 29 75.2 77.9 56.7 64.2 70.4 Foster 3rd 28 72.9 77.8 66.2 62.4 73.9 Merritt 2nd 8 60.4 73.1 72.3 50.3 58.3 Wacker 3rd 6 61.6 - - 61.0 64.0 Mooberry 2nd 3 61.1 - - - 62.9 Jones 2nd 1 - - - - - Rogers 4th 1 - - - - -

Led by San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss, otherwise known as "The General," NU's linebacker room got after it against the Fighting Hawks. Chambliss played 44 snaps and looked every bit the part of the First-Team All-Mountain West defensive selection he was in 2025. While recording six tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and a half sack, the Huskers' Mike linebacker looked as if he was everywhere on the field at once.

Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster and sophomore linebacker Dawson Merritt continue to impress as well. Foster recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry, while Merritt added a highlight-reel sack despite playing just eight snaps.

It now appears Nebraska has a clear-cut group of four linebackers it trusts. They've arguably performed better in every game they've played this fall, with their physicality and versatility standing out. They'll need to take another step next Saturday on the road against a Michigan State team that's undoubtedly going to be their most difficult opponent yet.

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Defensive Backs

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Marshall 4th 49 71.4 76.2 - 64.3 66.8 Conn 4th 49 67.3 81.2 - 50.5 55.5 Jones 3rd 46 58.3 45.8 69.8 71.1 70.2 McDougle 5th 39 86.4 83.2 - 67.0 76.9 Evans III 4th 27 65.2 77.0 - 59.9 56.1 Odem 1st 25 64.6 54.0 61.6 50.6 53.9 Benning 3rd 12 60.0 - - 62.9 63.6 Charles 4th 6 62.8 74.2 - 61.8 65.2 Shiggs 3rd 4 60.0 - - - 60.0 Buford 3rd 4 62.8 74.3 - - 63.8 Bauer 3rd 4 60.0 - - - 60.1 Guthrie 3rd 3 60.0 - - 61.6 61.3 Rhett 4th 3 62.4 73.1 59.9 60.0 69.3 Prude 3rd 1 - - - - -

I was high on the Huskers' secondary after its performance last week, when Nebraska allowed just 84 passing yards against Bowling Green. Yet even after North Dakota passed for 106 yards, I'm even more impressed.

North Dakota's senior quarterback, Jerry Kaminski, had thrown for more than 800 yards and 11 touchdowns through UND's first three games. However, Nebraska shut down UND's air attack outside of three completions that combined for 64 yards. Oddly enough, Andrew Marshall was the defender who allowed North Dakota's lone touchdown. It was the first score he had allowed in coverage in 11 games.

Aurich also sent Donovan Jones, Danny Odem, and Justyn Rhett on blitzes. Jones was the only defender who managed to get home, though the other two were able to affect the quarterback on their pass-rushing attempts. For the most part, the group is versatile, deep, and trustworthy when it comes to filling their role. They'll need to continue showing those qualities as the season progresses.

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