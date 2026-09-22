'Three a Game is Obviously a Lofty Goal, But It's the Goal': Aurich Wants More Turnovers from Nebraska's Defense

The Huskers may have answered some questions against North Dakota in Week 3, but they're far from answering them all.

Nebraska's first-year defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich, knows that better than anyone. However, he's not letting that reality allow his unit to lower the bar. Instead, he's asking the Blackshirts to go out and beat the odds.

Rex Guthrie intercepts a tipped pass to Ohio Bobcats wide receiver Preston Bowman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three games, the Huskers have managed to force only three turnovers. For Aurich, that simply isn't enough. However, he understands that part of the issue has been a lack of opportunities to create them.

“I certainly want to see more,” he said. “Three a game is obviously a lofty goal, but it is the goal. It’s high for a reason. We haven’t hit that mark when it comes to takeaway generation. There’s a number of reasons why. I think we need to target and prioritize the ball more as pass rushers when we get the opportunity to.”

“It’s been a low completion percentage season so far,” he continued. “So, a lot of turnover happens on catch-and-run opportunities. Those have diminished a little bit, credit to our secondary. But we need to find a way to take those away.”

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Carter Pabst is caught from behind by Dwayne McDougle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aurich's SDSU defense totaled 18 turnovers in 2025, with players like Owen Chambliss and Dwayne McDougle played a big role. McDougle was responsible for five takeaways last fall, and Aurich sees him returning to that form for the Big Red as the season goes on.

“He’s playing at a level where I feel really comfortable with him on the field right now,” Aurich said. “I think he has a really high expectation for himself. So, I think we’ve seen some really good stuff from 26, and I think we’ll continue to see better stuff.”

McDougle didn't start for Nebraska in Week 1, with returning starter Rex Guthrie earning the nod instead. However, since NU's win against Ohio, McDougle has started and played significantly more snaps than Guthrie in games against Bowling Green and North Dakota. The SDSU transfer is currently tied for the team lead with 16 tackles through three games.

Defensive back Danny Odem III | Nebraska Athletics

Newcomers like FIU transfer Victor Evans III and true freshman Danny Odem have joined McDougle in the secondary this fall. Though McDougle has the advantage of familiarity after following Aurich from San Diego State, Aurich still sees plenty of potential in the secondary as a whole.

“They’re proceeding as we expected,” the defensive coordinator said. “I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen out of Vic and Danny these last two weeks. Jeremiah hasn’t had as many opportunities... There were a few plays where Danny Odem, who’s 18 years old, you know, he had a couple freshman things where he looked like a freshman, and then he had a few plays where he looked like, ‘wow, this guy is going to be something special’... I think he continues to track that way. I’ve got the utmost confidence in where those guys are at and where they’re going to be.”

Nebraska's secondary is currently allowing just 118.0 passing yards per game, and each of the team's top three tacklers is a defensive back. Ultimately, they'll need to prove themselves against better competition, but through three games, the secondary has given Aurich plenty to like.

Pat Fitzgerald leads his team before facing Eastern Michigan Eagles at Spartan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, it was time to touch on Michigan State, which enters Week 4 with a 2-1 record after suffering a 17-point loss to No. 3 Notre Dame last Saturday. However, Aurich knows the Spartans will look to rebound with a win against the Huskers at home. Based on his evaluation, they'll likely try to do so by asserting their will on the ground.

“Michigan State is dedicated to running the football; that’s their DNA,” he said. “They want to establish that, so they can open up opportunities for their quarterback in the play-action pass game… I think we’re going to see a team dedicated to running the football.”

He's likely right. The Spartans have run the ball nearly twice as often as they've dropped back to pass. For Aurich's unit, Saturday's game will likely be a test of its physicality and discipline more than anything else.

For fans, they'll get to watch it unfold on the Big Ten Network at 4 p.m. CDT. NU enters the matchup as the favorite to win, but the Huskers will likely need strong performances from players like McDougle, Odem, Evans III, and more to come out on top. And don't forget the turnovers either.

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