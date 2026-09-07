Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska’s Identity, Honest Game 1 Grades and More



What is Nebraska’s identity after its first game of the 2026 college football season? In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker takes an honest look at the Huskers’ performance against Ohio. He breaks down what went right, what went wrong and what Nebraska must improve before its next game against Bowling Green on Saturday and especially before Big Ten play begins.



Hit that play button, and scroll down for more details.

Nebraska showed plenty of encouraging signs, particularly in how the team responded to a rough start. Ohio marched down the field and scored in only three plays, putting the Huskers on their heels early. Matt Rhule’s team did not panic, though. Nebraska settled into the game, made adjustments and eventually scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. That response was important, but Carriker explains why the Huskers cannot afford another slow start in the first half when the competition gets tougher.

Offensively, Dana Holgorsen appears to be building an identity around the strengths of his players. Nebraska ran the ball about 60 percent of the time and threw it around 40 percent. That balance could offer an early look at what the Huskers want to become this season.

Anthony Colandrea played well, protected the football and used his experience and mobility to create plays. He also showed leadership and emotion on the sideline. Jamal Rule and Mekhi Nelson give Nebraska exciting options in a deep running back room, while the offensive line showed signs of becoming one of the team’s biggest strengths. Nebraska has talent and playmakers, but those players must perform consistently and bring more physicality every week.

Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen observes the team's warmups before the game against Ohio. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are still reasons for concern. Nebraska must cut down on penalties and dropped passes while playing with better discipline and execution from the opening snap. The Huskers performed better in the red zone, which was an encouraging improvement. Now they must prove they can maintain that success against stronger and more physical defenses.

On the other side of the ball, Carriker examines whether Rob Aurich and the Blackshirts have found their identity. The coverage unit could become a strength, and Nebraska’s linebackers played fast. However, the pass rush and quarterback containment need to improve. The defense must show more toughness, discipline and physicality, especially when facing mobile quarterbacks. The return of Owen Chambliss could also have a major impact on how the defense looks moving forward.

Finally, Adam hands out his honest Game 1 grades. Nebraska earned positive marks for its third-down performance, running game and red-zone offense. However, discipline and overall execution lowered the final grades. The Huskers have talent, depth and plenty of potential. Now they must put together four complete quarters and establish an identity that can hold up throughout the season and against Big Ten competition.

Topic sequence

0:00 Intro

0:32 Nebraska’s Identity & Game Grades

2:05 A Remarkable College Football Stat

5:20 Matt Rhule Owns Nebraska’s Slow Start

6:50 What Happens Against a Better Team?

7:20 Nebraska’s Pass Rush Must Improve

8:20 Penalties and Dropped Passes

9:18 Nebraska Has Plenty of Talent

10:07 Finding Consistency All Season

12:12 Nebraska’s Running Backs and Offensive Line

13:23 What Owen Chambliss Adds to the Defense

13:41 Anthony Colandrea Played Well

14:49 Matt Rhule’s Halftime Adjustments

16:19 Nebraska Scores 21 in the Fourth Quarter

17:30 Recapping the Other College Football Games

18:19 Ohio Is Usually Tough to Beat

20:04 Did Nebraska Out-Football Ohio?

20:43 What We Learned About Nebraska’s Offense

22:32 Nebraska Needs Consistency and Playmakers

24:45 Nebraska’s Defensive Identity

27:10 Nebraska’s Game Grades

28:23 Discipline and Execution Grade

28:51 Questions for Nebraska Fans

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.<4/em>