Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska’s Identity, Honest Game 1 Grades and More
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What is Nebraska’s identity after its first game of the 2026 college football season? In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker takes an honest look at the Huskers’ performance against Ohio. He breaks down what went right, what went wrong and what Nebraska must improve before its next game against Bowling Green on Saturday and especially before Big Ten play begins.
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Nebraska showed plenty of encouraging signs, particularly in how the team responded to a rough start. Ohio marched down the field and scored in only three plays, putting the Huskers on their heels early. Matt Rhule’s team did not panic, though. Nebraska settled into the game, made adjustments and eventually scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. That response was important, but Carriker explains why the Huskers cannot afford another slow start in the first half when the competition gets tougher.
Offensively, Dana Holgorsen appears to be building an identity around the strengths of his players. Nebraska ran the ball about 60 percent of the time and threw it around 40 percent. That balance could offer an early look at what the Huskers want to become this season.
Anthony Colandrea played well, protected the football and used his experience and mobility to create plays. He also showed leadership and emotion on the sideline. Jamal Rule and Mekhi Nelson give Nebraska exciting options in a deep running back room, while the offensive line showed signs of becoming one of the team’s biggest strengths. Nebraska has talent and playmakers, but those players must perform consistently and bring more physicality every week.
There are still reasons for concern. Nebraska must cut down on penalties and dropped passes while playing with better discipline and execution from the opening snap. The Huskers performed better in the red zone, which was an encouraging improvement. Now they must prove they can maintain that success against stronger and more physical defenses.
On the other side of the ball, Carriker examines whether Rob Aurich and the Blackshirts have found their identity. The coverage unit could become a strength, and Nebraska’s linebackers played fast. However, the pass rush and quarterback containment need to improve. The defense must show more toughness, discipline and physicality, especially when facing mobile quarterbacks. The return of Owen Chambliss could also have a major impact on how the defense looks moving forward.
Finally, Adam hands out his honest Game 1 grades. Nebraska earned positive marks for its third-down performance, running game and red-zone offense. However, discipline and overall execution lowered the final grades. The Huskers have talent, depth and plenty of potential. Now they must put together four complete quarters and establish an identity that can hold up throughout the season and against Big Ten competition.
Topic sequence
- 0:00 Intro
- 0:32 Nebraska’s Identity & Game Grades
- 2:05 A Remarkable College Football Stat
- 5:20 Matt Rhule Owns Nebraska’s Slow Start
- 6:50 What Happens Against a Better Team?
- 7:20 Nebraska’s Pass Rush Must Improve
- 8:20 Penalties and Dropped Passes
- 9:18 Nebraska Has Plenty of Talent
- 10:07 Finding Consistency All Season
- 12:12 Nebraska’s Running Backs and Offensive Line
- 13:23 What Owen Chambliss Adds to the Defense
- 13:41 Anthony Colandrea Played Well
- 14:49 Matt Rhule’s Halftime Adjustments
- 16:19 Nebraska Scores 21 in the Fourth Quarter
- 17:30 Recapping the Other College Football Games
- 18:19 Ohio Is Usually Tough to Beat
- 20:04 Did Nebraska Out-Football Ohio?
- 20:43 What We Learned About Nebraska’s Offense
- 22:32 Nebraska Needs Consistency and Playmakers
- 24:45 Nebraska’s Defensive Identity
- 27:10 Nebraska’s Game Grades
- 28:23 Discipline and Execution Grade
- 28:51 Questions for Nebraska Fans
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.<4/em>
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94