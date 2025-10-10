How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. Maryland: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
It wasn't pretty, but the Nebraska football team (4-1, 1-1) found another way to win as the Huskers pulled away late in an eventual 38-27 victory over Michigan State.
Plagued by offensive staleness and overall slopiness, Nebraska saw its 14-0 advantage disappear before its eyes as MSU scored 21 unanswered points off a pair of rushing touchdowns from Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles. But not even two minutes after trailing for the first time, NU's Emmett Johnson tied the game with a 23-yard sprint to the end zone for a score. A fourth-quarter field goal minutes later gave Nebraska the lead back at 24-21 before Nyziah Hunter broke open a screen pass for a 59-yard touchdown to put the game on ice.
While flashbacks of past collapses flooded the minds of Husker fans everywhere, NU didn't break and won a contest that most past teams wouldn't have come back from. That may be life in the new Big Ten, especially as NU continues to grow as a program. In what was essentially a five-game home swing to begin the season, Nebraska hits the road for the first time with a pair of programs that have been tough outs in 2025.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers visit Maryland in hopes of winning its first road game of the 2025 season.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (4-1, 1-1 B1G) at Maryland (4-1, 1-1 B1G)
- Line: Nebraska (-6.5), 48.5 O/U (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Md.
- Time: 2:30 p.m. CDT
- TV: B1G Network
- Broadcast Crew: Guy Haberman (PxP), Jake Butt (Analyst) & Brooke Fletcher (Sideline)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Maryland Scout
Head Coach
Head Coach Mike Locksley | 8th season at Maryland; 11th as HC | 37-42 (.468) at Maryland; 39-68 (.364) Career record as HC | Broyles Award (2018) | Previous HC at New Mexico | Previous assistant at Alabama, Maryland, Illinois, Florida, Army, Pacific, Navy Prep and Towson State.
2024 Finish
- Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
4-8 (1-8 B1G, 17th) | All-Big Ten: 1x First Team, 4x Honorable Mentions.
All-Time Series
- Nebraska leads 2-1 (Nov. 11, 2023 last matchup; 13-10 Maryland).
Key Departures
- Tai Felton | WR | NFL Draft | Taken with the last pick of the third round after producing over 1,100 receiving yards and All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2024.
- Ruben Hyppolite | LB | NFL Draft | Selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round after leading the Terrapins in tackles (66) with 6.5 TFLs and one interception.
- Jordan Phillips | DL | NFL Draft | Fifth round pick of the Miami Dolphins; registered 29 total tackles, one TFL, and two quarterback hurries in his final college season.
- Dante Trader Jr. | DB | NFL Draft | The second Terrapin to be picked by the Dolphins in the fifth round; second on Maryland in 2024 with 59 tackles alongside one pick and two breakups.
- Kaden Prather | WR | NFL Draft | Seventh-round wideout that racked up over 600 yards and four touchdown catches in 2024 as the second target behind Felton.
- Tommy Akingbesote | DL | NFL Draft | Another seventh-round pick that tallied five TFLs and one sack in 2024.
- Bill Edwards Jr. | QB | Transfer | Dealing with an injury-riddled campaign at Wisconsin, Edwards Jr. left after throwing for over 2,800 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
- Roman Hemby | RB | Transfer | Playing at Indiana in 2025 after being Maryland's leading rusher last year with 607 yards and six touchdowns.
- Kellan Wyatt | LB | Transfer | Another player that transferred to Indiana, Wyatt led Maryland with 7.5 TFLs and was second in sacks (3.0) in 2024.
- Caleb Wheatland | LB | Transfer | The Terrapins' sack leader (4.0) took his talents to the SEC to help Hugh Freeze pursue his first winning season at Auburn in 2025.
- Glendon Miller | CB | Graduated | Took his team-high three interceptions to the NFL, where he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs after graduating from College Park.
Top Returners
- Nolan Ray | RB | R-Soph. | Returns as the secondary back for the second-straight season for the Terrapins.
- Octavian Smith Jr. | WR | Sr. | Has already surpassed his receiving yardage from last season (314) but has yet to catch a touchdown despite being the Terrapins' primary receiving threat.
- Shaleak Knotts | WR | Sr. | 6-foot-3 wideout that has used his frame to haul in five touchdowns this season while averaging nearly 17 yards per catch.
- Daniel Wingate | LB | Jr. | Goes into Saturday as the Terrapins' leading tackler (49) while coming up with three TFLs, one sack, and one pick.
- Jalen Huskey | CB | Sr. | Returns as a veteran in the secondary after tying for the team high with three picks in 2024.
- DeJuan Williams | RB | R-Fr. | Serves as the Terrapins' starting running back after redshirting in his first season at Maryland.
- Aliou Bah | OG | R-Jr. | Once a transfer from Georgia, Bah returns at right guard after starting there for all 12 games in 2024.
- Alan Herron | OT | Sr. | A transfer from Division II Shorter University, Herron joins Bah as another returning starter up front after 12 starts at right tackle in 2024.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Malik Washington | QB | Fr. | Top recruit that has taken the reins at quarterback by throwing for over 1,200 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first five career college games.
- Jalil Farooq | WR | Sr. | Started in 25 of his 36 career games at Oklahoma over four seasons before coming to Maryland, where he's third on the team with 233 yards entering Saturday.
- Kaleb Webb | WR | R-Jr. | Spent his three previous seasons at Tennessee, where he helped the Volunteers to their first College Football Playoff Berth in 2024.
- Cam Rice | DT | Gr. | Three-time transfer that made 8.5 TFLs and three sacks at Ohio in 2024; spent time at West Liberty (DII) and West Virginia across his college career.
- Evan Thomas | DL | R-Soph. | Spent his previous two seasons at Saint Francis (PA), where he tallied nine TFLs and 3.5 sacks in 15 career games played.
- Zahir Mathis | OLB | Fr. | Ranked as the No. 1 recruit out of Pennsylvania in the class of 2024; has wreaked havoc for Maryland with five TFLs and 3.5 sacks, which are both second on the team.
- Sidney Stewart | OLB | Fr. | Another impact freshman who leads the team in both TFLs (7.0) and sacks (4.5) through his first five career college games.
- Jamare Glasker | CB | R-Jr. | Starting at cornerback for the Terrapins after playing the previous two seasons at Wake Forest in the ACC.
- Dontay Joyner | CB | Jr. | Another starting cornerback transfer, Joyner recorded 69 tackles and two interceptions in 24 career games at Arkansas State.
- Rahtrel Perry | OT | R-Jr. | Played in 26 career games across three seasons at Central Connecticut State, including an All-NEC First Team selection in 2024.
- Isaiah Wright | OL | R-Sr. | Transfer from Buffalo that missed all of 2024 with a preseason injury, but has stayed healthy to become Maryland's starting left guard in 2025.
Key Storylines
Can Nebraska's offensive line improve after its shuffling at tackle?
While the unit up front of the Huskers played better against Michigan State than its in-state counterpart, the Nebraska offensive line still had plenty of leaks, with quarterback Dylan Raiola going down for five sacks last Saturday. Granted, the second-year signal caller could've released the ball sooner, but it was still very up-and-down against the Spartans.
The Huskers seem content with Elijah Pritchett starting at left tackle after moving sophomore Gunnar Gottula to the right side. At the very least, it'll create stability for each player to grow comfortable and improve with each contest. Pritchett has all the talent in the world, but being disciplined will be key for the Alabama transfer as NU faces a young Maryland defensive front that has plenty of playmakers, such as Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis.
Another tough test for freshman sensation Malik Washington.
With 12 total touchdowns in his first five career games, Washington is the only P4 true freshman with those numbers, which speaks to the special kind of start he's having in College Park.
The Maryland native had his roughest outing against a Huskies team with tall defensive backs, but he still went 30-for-49 with 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, despite the Terrapins blowing a 20-0 lead in the 24-20 loss. With some mobility (three rushing TDs), Washington could create some problems for the Blackshirts, but we'll see what defensive coordinator John Butler can draw up. With NU's pass defense still among the country's best, Washington won't have an easy time.
Overall, this matchup suits Nebraska as Maryland brings in the second-worst rushing offense in the conference (3.1 Yds/Att), so as long as the Husker defensive front holds, NU can control the game.
Will travel and/or Nebraska's slow start last week have any impact?
With head coach Matt Rhule bringing his team to College Park a day earlier than usual, the Huskers aren't taking any chances when it comes to travel having an impact on the game. With that sentiment becoming a big talking point in the last few weeks, NU is taking a careful approach in their first true road game of the season.
It'll be interesting to see if last week's sloppy start was a one-off or the start of a discouraging trend. Washington did their best reenactment last Saturday against Maryland when they went down 20-0. While the Huskies eventually came back for a 24-20 win, the Huskers can't have that same approach as the Terrapins appear to be a much better team than Michigan State near the halfway point of the 2025 season.
