

Well, here we go again.



Nebraska is 6–4, bowl-eligible, coming off a 31–0 shutout of Rutgers, and suddenly we're entertaining the possibility of beating Ohio State.

Yes, Ohio State.



The same Buckeyes we've beaten exactly once. The same program that has spent the better part of two decades reminding us what elite Big Ten football looks like.

But this isn't the unbeatable Ohio State of years past. They're 7–3, missing their starting quarterback, and coming to Lincoln as a three-and-a-half-point favorite.



And Nebraska? Well, we finally remembered how to play winning football last week.

Naturally, we're starting to believe again.



We probably ought to know better by now.

The Game Plan Isn't Complicated. Please Don't Complicate It.

Last week against Rutgers, Nebraska did something revolutionary.



It ran the football. It used its tight ends. It controlled possession, played physical defense, and used the run to set up the pass.

Jamal Rule carried 22 times for 103 yards. The Huskers rushed for 237 yards as a team. And under Glenn Thomas, the offense finally looked like something designed to win Big Ten football games.



As George put it, the coaches must have finally watched the podcast.

Now comes the bigger challenge - doing it against somebody considerably better than Rutgers.



Ohio State has the nation's 13th-ranked defense. This won't be a Saturday afternoon stroll through the Scarlet Knights' injury report.

But the philosophy shouldn't change.



Run the ball. Use Luke Lindenmeyer and the other tight ends. Give Anthony Colandrea manageable throws to the RBs. Keep the chains moving.

And if the anticipated rain arrives, even better. Nothing says Big Ten football quite like a slick field, a bruising running game, and 85,000 people desperate for a Husker victory.



Jay is predicting another 100-yard performance from Rule.

Irresistible Force Meets Immovable Object?

Nebraska has the sixth-ranked defense in the country and leads the nation in third-down defense.



Ohio State has the 14th-ranked offense, led by a roster full of elite talent, including Jeremiah Smith, who might be the best wide receiver in college football.

That's some serious physics.



But with Julian Sayin sidelined, the Buckeyes are relying on freshman quarterback Luke Fahey.

Rob Aurich's defense has an opportunity to make things uncomfortable. Can the Blackshirts pressure the young quarterback? Force mistakes? Give the offense short fields? If so, it’ll be a good day.

The Blackshirts have been doing their job most of the season. The Buckeye offense will be a great test.

Penalties, Turnovers, and Other Ways to Lose a Perfectly Good Football Game

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jay identified three things Nebraska must do to beat Ohio State.



Limit penalties. Win the turnover battle. Play competent special teams.



Basic stuff, really. Yet here we are.

Nebraska has repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with untimely penalties and questionable decisions. Special teams - between missed field goals and fielding punts at the 5 yard line - has been a bit of an adventure.

Against Rutgers, those mistakes largely disappeared. Against Ohio State, they cannot return.



The Huskers don't need a miracle. They need four quarters of disciplined football.

The Curse of the Ranked Opponent.

Nebraska hasn't beaten a ranked opponent since 2016. Wow.



We've come close. We've led Indiana and Oregon late this season. We nearly beat Ohio State in 2024 before falling 21–17.



And every time, the ending has felt painfully familiar.

This Saturday is another opportunity for Rhule to change that narrative.



A victory would do more than improve Nebraska's record to 7–4. It would give the program something it's desperately needed: proof that it can beat a quality opponent..

It's also Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, with Husker legend Ndamukong Suh being honored for his College Football Hall of Fame selection. Too bad he can’t suit up!



If there's ever a day for Nebraska to rediscover its physical identity, doing it with Suh in the stadium seems appropriate.

Two Predictions. One Very Nervous Fan Base.

With Bob absent from this week's SMQ podcast, Jay and George handled the predictions themselves.



Jay is embracing optimism: Nebraska 21, Ohio State 17.



George, displaying the emotional scar tissue of a lifelong Nebraska fan, sees another fourth-quarter heartbreak: Ohio State 17, Nebraska 14.

Both believe Nebraska can keep it close. Both believe the defense can compete. And both believe the Huskers absolutely must run the football.



The difference is whether Nebraska can finally finish the job.

Jay and George will be in Lincoln for the game, joining the tailgating festivities and hoping to witness something Nebraska fans haven't experienced in a decade.



A victory over a ranked opponent.

Just play physical football, protect the ball, avoid stupid penalties, and give Jamal Rule the ball.



Do that, and maybe this time we'll finally have something worth celebrating in the fourth quarter.



Go Big Red.

Please subscribe to Sunday Morning Quarterback on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.