Tommi Hill Out For Remainder of Nebraska Football Season
Nebraska football will be without a veteran defender for the rest of the season.
NU coach Matt Rhule announced Thursday that senior defensive back Tommi Hill will miss the next two games. Hill has been fighting plantar fasciitis for much of the season.
"He's tried to play," Rhule said. "Its obviously tough him. He's dealing with a lot. I just shut him down."
Rhule noted that Hill has been invited to the Senior Bowl and will have professional opportunities. Hill missed a few games earlier in the year before playing the past couple weeks, notably getting beat on some plays against last week at USC.
"Maybe he'll be ready for bowl practice," Rhule said. "He's out there but he's playing half-speed, three-quarter-speed, so that led to the first touchdown in (the USC) game, the first touchdown in the Indiana game.
"I feel for him. Came into the year with high expectations. Had the foot injury and its just never been quite the same."
Rhule said every decision is collaborative, but this one ultimately had to be made by the head coach.
"I can't put him out there anymore," Rhule said. "He cares about his teammates and wants to be out there, but he's only hurting himself and giving up touchdowns."
Hill came to Nebraska from Arizona State in 2022, the final year under Scott Frost, and ultimately Mickey Joseph, before Rhule took over after the season. His Nebraska career ends with 19 starts across 41 games, where he tallied 44 tackles and five interceptions.
