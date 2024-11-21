All Huskers

Tommi Hill Out For Remainder of Nebraska Football Season

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced that defensive back Tommi Hill will be out for the remainder of the season.

Kaleb Henry

Tommi Hill (6) celebrates his pick six with Jimari Butler (1).
Tommi Hill (6) celebrates his pick six with Jimari Butler (1). / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

Nebraska football will be without a veteran defender for the rest of the season.

NU coach Matt Rhule announced Thursday that senior defensive back Tommi Hill will miss the next two games. Hill has been fighting plantar fasciitis for much of the season.

"He's tried to play," Rhule said. "Its obviously tough him. He's dealing with a lot. I just shut him down."

Rhule noted that Hill has been invited to the Senior Bowl and will have professional opportunities. Hill missed a few games earlier in the year before playing the past couple weeks, notably getting beat on some plays against last week at USC.

Tommi Hill celebrates a stop on third and short against UCLA.
Tommi Hill celebrates a stop on third and short against UCLA. / Amarillo Mullen

"Maybe he'll be ready for bowl practice," Rhule said. "He's out there but he's playing half-speed, three-quarter-speed, so that led to the first touchdown in (the USC) game, the first touchdown in the Indiana game.

"I feel for him. Came into the year with high expectations. Had the foot injury and its just never been quite the same."

Rhule said every decision is collaborative, but this one ultimately had to be made by the head coach.

"I can't put him out there anymore," Rhule said. "He cares about his teammates and wants to be out there, but he's only hurting himself and giving up touchdowns."

Hill came to Nebraska from Arizona State in 2022, the final year under Scott Frost, and ultimately Mickey Joseph, before Rhule took over after the season. His Nebraska career ends with 19 starts across 41 games, where he tallied 44 tackles and five interceptions.

MORE: Analytics Preview: Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s & Women’s Basketball vs. Creighton: Previews, Breakdowns, TV Channels

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football's Charlie McBride on Winning Close Games & More

MORE: Will Nebraska Finally Get the Badger Off Their Back?

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Iowa, Moves to 40-0 All-Time Against Hawkeyes

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football