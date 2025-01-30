Husker Dan: From The Email Bag
Husker Dan:
Why are so many players leaving the Husker football program? We've lost some really good kids. What's going on?
Pearl Lee Gates
Mountain Home, AR
Pearl: There are many reasons why football players are leaving. Before this year's NCAA 105 roster limit, the top reasons were: a need for more playing time, coaching changes, family issues and a chance to play for a better program.
When the roster limits, NIL and transfer portal options are thrown in, players are now leaving for much different reasons. Nebraska began the 2024 season with a roster of about 150 players. When all the additions and deletions are tallied, NU still has about 35 players too many. It's sad to say, but NU no longer has room for walk-ons or other marginal players.
The next biggest reason for leaving is money. It's the Wild West when it comes to football programs outbidding for players. Ohio State's roster has been reported to have cost OSU over $20 million. And look what that got them: the 2024 national championship.
Such is the world of college football as it stands today.
Husker Dan:
I remember the great Husker teams under Devaney and Osborne. My question is, do you think Nebraska will ever return to the kind of dominance in college football?
Howie Duzzitt
Bellbrook, OH
Howie: I'll answer your question in just a minute. First let me offer my support for Matt Rhule. I believe his recent overhaul of his staff will reap big dividends down the road.
Having said that, Husker fans are still going to need to proceed with caution as we enter into the '25 season. Why?
Because Rhule has entered territory he's never been in. What do I mean?
Quick: How many wins have Matt Rhule's teams had over Top Ten teams?
Answer: Zero.
How many conference titles have his teams won during his career?
Answer: Zero.
What is his record over Top 25 teams?
Answer: 2-20
So does that make Rhule a bad coach? No. But Husker fans need to know that Rhule is still learning.
To answer your question about the Huskers returning to the Golden Age , I say yes. But my response comes with one very big caveat: The Huskers must first find a way to stop beating themselves. It makes no sense that a football program that has some of the best facilities, has a rich history of winning, has an incredible and loyal fan base and has plenty of money, hasn't found a way to stop beating itself.
Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said (and I'm paraphrasing):
You can't expect to win until you figure out how to stop losing.
Husker Dan:
Do you remember when Michigan QB, Kyle McCord came to Lincoln in December of '23 looking for a team he could transfer to? He ended up at Syracuse where he posted some incredible numbers. If he'd transferred to Nebraska, Dylan Raiola could have redshirted and NU would have won a lot more games this past year. What say you?
Jack Dupp
Portland, OR
Jack: It's tempting to play the what if game. To your point, McCord put up some really amazing numbers for the Orangemen. He completed 66.0% of his passes for 4,779 yards, 34 TDs and 13 INTs. Syracuse also went 10-3 for the season.
It could also be said that had McCord committed to Nebraska, Dylan Raiola might not have come to Nebraska. McCord has exhausted his eligibility, Dylan has three more years.
Cook Steps Down
When I heard the news today about John Cook retiring as the Husker head volleyball coach, I surprised myself. Rather than wringing my hands and being upset, I was happy for Coach Cook. What more does he have to prove? He leaves at the top of his game. The pain of his leaving was eased with the news that his successor is Dani Busboom Kelly who played for Cook at Nebraska.
Dani is a great coach and she'll do amazing things at Nebraska.
Now John Cook will have time to enjoy his ranch and his horses. Nebraska has been blessed to have had him for so long.
Happy trails, Coach!
How 'Bout Them Huskers
In this week's episode, Will and I talk about some possible depth charts for this fall's Husker football team. Nebraska women's basketball has managed to keep winning despite season ending injuries to Allison Weidner and Natalie Potts. We also mourn the passing of former Husker running back, Calvin Jones.
