Nebraska Football: The Aftermath of the Illinois Loss
Husker fans have seen this movie all too often. Nebraska plays well in spots in a game, shoots itself in the foot and manages to force an OT. Then in OT, the Huskers have another agonizing meltdown and lose the game with a whimper.
Sad story. Here we go again, Husker fans worry.
If there is any good to come out of the loss, is that despite all their mistakes, the Huskers were in position to win the game in regulation. Nebraska missed a field goal, had a pass intercepted in the end zone and missed a wide-open receiver for a "sure" TD.
Too many points left on the turf that night.
For a look at the painful recent history of Husker OT meltdowns, read Joe Hudson's breakdown. (BTW, Joe is co-founder of HuskerMax. ) Great piece.
What makes the loss even more painful is this was a winnable game for Nebraska. It was on NU's home turf. At night. It was also a marquee game-the celebration of Nebraska's 400th consecutive NCAA home sellout streak.
On Friday, Illinois clearly out-played and out-coached the Huskers. To be sure, Illinois will probably win some football games the rest of the season. But at times, Nebraska made Illinois look much better than they actually were.
SMU Turnaround?
Will the Illinois loss have the same effect on the football team as the Husker volleyball team's loss at SMU? On Sept. 3, John Cook's team walked into an ambush in Dallas, Texas and were swept 3-0 by an unranked SMU team.
So what effect did that loss have on the Husker volleyball team?
Answer: Nebraska volleyball has been on a tear. They're on a six-game win streak. The last four of those wins have been over #9 Creighton, #14 Arizona State, #2 Stanford and #4 Louisville (at Louisville).
Can the football team have a similar turnaround?
I hope the Huskers use the loss to their advantage. Use the loss as a source of inspiration and motivation. If the Huskers come out Saturday with their hair on fiire, that will be a good indication on how the season will go.
The Huskers need to make an emphatic statement Saturday. Nebraska needs to prove that the way they played Friday night is unacceptable.
Matt Rhule believes there are three steps a losing team must go through to become a winner.
- Step 1: Learning how not to lose.
- Step 2: Learning how to win.
- Step 3: Learning how to play championship football
Rhule said the Huskers are in Step 2. If so, Nebraska needs to show they can be winners.
Let's hope we see a Husker football team that needs fire extinguishers on the sideline Saturday.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Will and I go over the Illinois loss, take a peek at the Purdue game and marvel at the recent string of Husker volleyball victories. Be sure to download our podcast. And it's free, too!
