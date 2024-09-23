All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Jumps to No. 2, Receives First-Place Vote in Latest AVCA Top 25

Nebraska volleyball continues to work itself up the latest AVCA Top 25 rankings, placing itself back at No. 2 after wins over last week's No. 2 and No. 4 teams in the country. The Huskers begin Big Ten play this week.

Austin Jacobsen

The Huskers celebrate Lindsay Krause's (middle) kill.
The Huskers celebrate Lindsay Krause's (middle) kill. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska volleyball is back to where it started - at least in terms of preseason rankings.

The Huskers are back to their highest rating of the season, as NU received one first-place vote to garner the No. 2 spot in the latest AVCA Top 25 rankings. Pittsburgh received the rest of the 60 first-place votes to claim the top spot after its 9-0 start.

Nebraska (10-1) earned its spot after back-to-back sweeps of top five teams last week, taking down then-rated No. 2 Stanford 3-0 on Wednesday night while sweeping No. 4 Louisville on the road Sunday. Stanford (8-1) dropped to No. 3 while Louisville (8-2) is fifth.

Nebraska has now faced seven opponents featured in the top 25 of the latest polls, having only suffered one loss to ACC-foe SMU. The Mustangs (8-3) remained in the top 25 but dropped one spot to No. 23. Nebraska's in-state rival Creighton (9-2) earned its highest ranking in school history, jumping three spots to No. 6. NU downed the Jays in a five-set thriller in early September.

Harper Murray (27) and Andi Jackson (15) celebrate a double block.
Harper Murray (27) and Andi Jackson (15) celebrate a double block. / Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers season-opening opponent, Kentucky (6-5), dropped down to No. 12. Arizona State (11-1) remained at No. 14, and TCU (8-2) rose one spot to No. 22. Nebraska won in four sets over Kentucky and TCU, while sweeping the Sun Devils at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Big Ten proved its conference strength in the latest poll as well, showcasing seven teams in the Top 25 and five teams in the Top 10. Nebraska led the pack, while Penn State (No. 4, 10-1), Wisconsin (No. 7, 6-3), and Purdue (No. 10, 9-2) rounded out the Top Ten. Oregon (8-1) rose one spot to No. 11 and Minnesota (7-3) claimed No. 16.

Former Nebraska standout Ally Batenhorst's USC Trojans tied for the No. 20 with Tennessee. Washington received votes to be the first team on the outside looking into the top 25.

Nebraska Volleyball
Merritt Beason readies a serve. / Amarillo Mullen

The Atlantic Coast Conference is tied for the most top 25 teams, including No. 1 Pittsburgh, No. 3 Stanford, No. 5 Louisville, No. 13 Georgia Tech, No. 18 Florida State, No. 23 SMU, and No. 25 Miami (FL). The Big 12 Conference has five programs featured: No. 9 Kansas, No. 14 Arizona State, No. 17 BYU, No. 19 Baylor, and No. 23 SMU. The SEC includes four teams, including the former preseason No. 1: No. 8 Texas, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 15 Florida, and No. 20 Tennessee.

As of Monday's rankings, Nebraska will have seven contests remaining on its schedule against top 25 opponents. After the Big Ten opener on Friday night against UCLA, the Huskers welcome No. 20 USC to Lincoln for a Sunday night battle.

MORE: Huskers Were Too Tight in Second Half Against Illinois, Matt Rhule Says

MORE: Nebrasketball Coach Fred Hoiberg to Undergo Pacemaker Replacement Procedure

MORE: Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers Kickoff Time Announced

MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Collapse Against Illinois

MORE: Common Fan: Nebraska Football Takes a Step Back in Loss to Illinois

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Volleyball