QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Illinois
Dylan Raiola had a roller coaster of a game for Nebraska in the Huskers' 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois last Friday night.
Raiola finished with 297 yards on 24-for-35 passing with three touchdowns and one interception. Those numbers should have been enough to win the game, but they were not, partly because of some other mistakes made by Raiola and the offense when they could have taken control.
The Huskers' offense started out slow and trailed 7-3 late in the first quarter, but an Illinois fumble put the Huskers' offense back in business. Raiola then connected with Isaiah Neyor for a six-yard touchdown. The next series was promising until a Raiola interception in the end zone ended the drive. However, just before the half ended, Raiola and Neyor connected again to give the Huskers a 17-10 lead at the break.
The second half was much more of an offensive struggle for Nebraska. Raiola was loose with the ball in the pocket and fumbled twice, even though both were recovered by the Huskers. That carelessness in the pocket can be expected from a freshman but is something to correct going forward. The Huskers only scored one touchdown in the second half and ended the game in disaster.
After the game went into overtime, the Huskers went backward. Raiola was unable to recognize the pressure that was attacking him from all sides, and the Huskers were driven hopelessly far away from the end zone. The game ended, fittingly, as Raiola was sacked with no chance to get a pass away. It was a fitting way to end a game that showed why Raiola is such a promising player, and also why he still has a long way to go.
Grade: B-
