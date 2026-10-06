Husker Doc Talk: Hope is Building in Nebraska Football

Hope is building in Nebraska football. The Huskers are 5-0 for the first time since 2016. Their 2-0 start is their best in Big Ten Conference play since 2017.

Welcome to the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, with Travis Justice and former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka.

Nebraska got off to a slow start Saturday against Maryland. After a bad first quarter, the Huskers rebounded in the final three quarters to beat the Terrapins 48-23. Not only is Nebraska off to its best start since 2016, but they have beaten every team this year by 17 or more points. It's the first time they have done that since 2001.

When the Huskers started playing well, it was impressive. They intercepted Maryland quarterback Malik Washington twice, including an 81-yard return for a touchdown by Dwayne McDougle III. It was Nebraska's first pick-six since 2024. One stat that may get overlooked is third-down conversions. Maryland was held to 1-for-14 on third down.

Things start to get real for the Big Red on Saturday. Defending national champion and seventh-ranked Indiana comes to Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers have the current longest winning streak in college football at 21. We assume Indiana is good, really good. But do we really know? The Hoosiers have played a weak schedule so far; their best win is a home victory over Northwestern.

We are not guaranteeing a Nebraska win; we're just saying the Hoosiers have been tested only once. Saturday is a big one for both teams. Dr. Rob says if the Huskers win, fans should storm the field and the goalposts should come down. According to Dr. Rob, a win would be the program's biggest since 2001.

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