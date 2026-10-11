Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Blows It Against Indiana

Nebraska gave Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers everything they could handle on the stat sheet, dominating in almost every category, yet still walked off the field with a heartbreaking loss.

How do you beat a top-ten squad in almost every single metric and still leave with an L? On this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka break down the good, the bad, and the downright frustrating from the game with the Hoosiers.

The loss means Nebraska has now lost 31 straight games to teams ranked in the Top 25. The last time the Huskers scored an "upset" was in September of 2016. They will get more chances as the season goes on, but Matt Rhule is in desperate need of a signature win.

Speaking of Rhule, were the Huskers outcoached? Matt Rhule’s fiery, constant lobbying with the officiating crew helping this football team or hurting it? We dig into coaching composure, comparing Rhule’s sideline demeanor to the stoic, measured approach of Tom Osborne and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

Plus, what happened on that fourth-and-one breakdown where Indiana’s receiver was running wide open the second he cleared the line of scrimmage? When you give away big plays, miss field goals, and lose the turnover battle, winning close Big Ten games becomes an uphill climb.

There were bright spots. The interior defensive line showed real potential and a glimpse of what's to come against a physical front, with young disruptors stepping up and holding Indiana to a miserable 1-of-10 on third downs.

On offense, quarterback Anthony Calandria showed serious playmaking chops with his legs, but Dr. Rob thinks he’s holding onto the ball too long, and absorbing coverage sacks continues to stall drives.

Up next for Nebraska, at Oregon. Dan Lanning’s Oregon squad dropped out of the AP top 25 after stumbling against UCLA, Dylan Raiola got benched during a brutal turnover fest, and the Huskers face a tough road into Eugene for a late-night 10 p.m. kickoff.

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