

Progress will be hard to sell after Friday's result.



Six days after Matt Rhule delivered Nebraska's biggest win under his watch, the Huskers fell to rival Iowa, 31-7, on Black Friday. After being outgained, outlasted, and overmatched, NU finished the regular season 7-5 for the second consecutive year.



Here are three things we learned from the Huskers' disheartening regular-season finale.

1. Hank Brown Outdueled Anthony Colandrea

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown finished Friday's game having accounted for 221 yards of total offense and four touchdowns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes are well respected for several things. However, quarterback play has not typically been one of them. Instead of the Blackshirts, who entered the matchup ranked eighth nationally in total defense, proving their worth on the field, Iowa quarterback Hank Brown seemingly did whatever he wanted.

While Brown had the best game of his Hawkeye career, senior signal-caller Anthony Colandrea had the worst statistical performance of his time wearing the Scarlet and Cream. Colandrea finished with just 141 yards of total offense, no touchdowns, and two turnovers. Brown, meanwhile, accounted for 221 yards of total offense and four touchdowns for Iowa.

Any rumblings of Colandrea potentially earning All-Big Ten First-Team honors were put to bed by a Hawkeyes defense that held the Huskers to just 4-of-12 on third down and seven points. Credit to Brown and Iowa. They were very clearly the better team.

2. Nebraska Couldn't Get Out of Its Own Way

Matt Rhule talks to an official against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Big Red trailed by just three points at halftime. Considering they were set to receive the ball to start the second half, it felt as if Nebraska was still very much in the game. However, Nebraska Nebraska'd once again.

On its first offensive drive of the second half, NU faced first-and-10 at the Iowa 13-yard line before fumbling on a play in which the ball wasn't stripped. Colandrea simply lost it. The turnover cost the Big Red what could have been seven points and a go-ahead score. Then, after going three-and-out, the Huskers caught a break when Iowa muffed a punt return, giving NU the ball at the Hawkeyes' 37-yard line to start its third offensive possession of the half. Nebraska managed just two yards on four plays before turning the ball over on downs, again wasting an opportunity to score.

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The Huskers' final three meaningful offensive possessions accounted for just 54 total yards, two three-and-outs, and another turnover on downs. As the game got away from NU, so too did any semblance of the competent offense we watched over the previous two weeks.

At times, it felt as if Iowa wanted Nebraska to win the game. Still, the Huskers repeatedly got in their own way. As a result, Nebraska finished the season having lost to its rival for the 11th time in the past 12 years.

3. For the Huskers, It's One Step Forward and Two Steps Back

Nebraska fans stormed the field after NU's win over Ohio State. Six days later, Husker Nation is back to misery. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Less than one week ago, Nebraska fans were celebrating the fact that their team had finally managed to get over the hump. However, Friday's loss raises questions about whether the Huskers truly did that.

They had a chance to show tangible, undeniable progress under Matt Rhule. Instead, they left Kinnick Stadium having been beaten by 24 points. In my humble opinion, it feels as if the Big Red have repeatedly taken one step forward and two steps back. Progress has been made, for sure, but not enough.

Success is not linear, and Nebraska fans know that all too well. Still, losing by a combined 48 points to Iowa over the last two seasons is hard to ignore. Is Iowa getting better? Is Nebraska getting worse? Or is the success of one week overshadowing the team's mentality, leading to a letdown the following game?

I'm not entirely sure, but it's painful that the regular season had to end like this. In December, the Huskers will still have a chance to earn their eighth win, but there's no denying that a noticeable gap remains between where Nebraska is now and where Rhule and his staff expected and wanted the program to be.

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