

The Huskers finally beat a ranked team. Is the monkey off their back?



Nebraska 31, Ohio State 28. The Huskers' first win against an AP top-25team in over 10 years, and the fans celebrated like it was the '90s. In two short weeks and two wins, the entire vibe around the program has changed.

On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob discuss what carried Nebraska to victory. Despite giving up the most points all season, Nebraska controlled the ground game and won the fourth quarter.

Plenty of optimism surrounds the final regular-season game against Iowa. It's hate week, as the Huskers would love nothing more than to beat the Hawkeyes on their home field and spoil a potential College Football Playoff spot for Iowa.

Iowa has won 10 of the last 11 games against Nebraska. Expect a low-scoring affair as both teams try to establish their dominance on the ground. Iowa features one of the best defenses in the country. Iowa still has a shot at the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

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Nebraska has won two straight games. Iowa has won four straight. The Huskers last beat Iowa in 2022 at Kinnick Stadium.

Travis and Dr. Rob place their annual bet on the Black Friday matchup and give their score predictions for the Heroes Trophy Game.

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