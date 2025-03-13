Husker Football: The Passing Game
It's true that the longer you live, the more likely you're going to be saying goodbye to a lot of people you've met along the way.
If you're on the road to geezerdome as I am, the losses are usually from people who are older. But losing friends taken way before their time, is often difficult to understand.
Jack Hoffman Age 19
Jack Hoffman may be best remembered for his long TD run in the 2013 Husker Spring Game. The play made national news, resulted in a trip to the White House and won him an award for Best Sports Moment ESPY Award for 2013.
What Husker fan can forget that play?
In the fall of 2012 Gary McGirr and I were able to arrange a meeting with then Husker running back Rex Burkhead. We presented him with some Husker Fans Salute The Troops commemorative coins. As co-founders of Husker Fans Salute The Troops, Gary and I wanted to honor Rex for his role in supporting Jack Hoffman in his battle to combat pediatric the brain cancer that had invaded Jack's six year old body.
The meeting was held under the West Stadium right after a Husker home game. Gary and I got to meet Rex and his parents. What we didn't know at the time was that Jack Hoffman and his family were also there. So we got to meet all of them.
While we were there, we got to watch Jack playing with several other kids his own age. One was a six year old Hispanic boy who was from McCook, Nebraska. Later that day, we found out that he was also suffering from the same type of cancer Jack had. What struck me was that the two boys were having a blast playing with each other. They'd chase each other and had the cutest giggles.
How could these two boys be suffering from such a terrible disease? They weren't sick, were they? They were going to be okay, right? They're only six years old!
A month or so later, Gary and I found out that the Hispanic boy-the one Jack had been playing with, tragically had succumbed to the disease.
When I found out that Jack was playing football for West Holt High in Atkinson, Nebraska, I thought maybe-just maybe he would win his battle with cancer and would go on to live a long and happy life.
Sadly on Wednesday, January 15, young Jack lost his battle with cancer.
Preceding him in death was Jack's father, Andy, who unexpectedly lost his battle with brain cancer in 2021.
If you'd like to help find a cure for pediatric brain cancer, go to TeamJackFoundation.org.
Calvin Jones, 54
I met Calvin about 10 years ago through some mutual friends. Calvin and I had lunch together several times. We talked at length about his career playing running back at Nebraska and his time in the NFL.
He left Nebraska after the '93 season even though he had one year of eligibility remaining. Calvin was taken in the third round of the 1994 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders and was later traded to the Green Bay Packers.
He lamented that had he stayed at Nebraska for one more season, he would have earned a national championship ring.
"Yes, I did leave early, but I got a Super Bowl ring. I think I did okay," he smiled.
I thought it was amusing that whenever we'd visit, he'd always call me Husker Dan.
At one of our Saturday morning Husker Fans Salute The Troops autograph sessions, Calvin was there signing his #44 on hats, programs, shirts and whatever else fans had brought him to autograph.
The last time I talked with him was when he asked if I would help him compose a letter he wanted to send to the Husker Athletic Department.
He sent me the bullet points as a guide. The next day I called him to see if he wanted to review my letter. He never responded and later his phone number was disconnected. We never spoke again.
Cal was a heck of a running back. I marveled at how he could reach top speed with his first step. He was a kind and decent man. I will miss him. very much.
Greg Sharpe, 61
Greg Sharpe was hired as the Voice of the Huskers in 2007- a role he would keep for the next 17 years. Greg broadcast both Husker football and baseball games.
During his broadcasting stints at Kansas State and Nebraska, he became a multi-award winning sportscaster.
I met him when he volunteered as the emcee for several of our Husker Fans Salute The Troops Sunday morning brunches. Greg was the consummate pro. His assuring, velvety voice was a great addition to our event.
When the Huskers played the night before our Sunday morning brunches, Greg wouldn't get back to Lincoln until the wee hours of the morning.
But the next morning, there was Greg speaking before a ballroom filled with veterans, active duty military and their families who were in attendance.
Greg's voice may be silenced for us here on earth, but up in Heaven, there is going to be a voice on Saturday afternoons in the fall saying, "Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh baby!"
May you rest in peace my friend.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
In this week's podcast, Will and I put in our two cents' worth on such topics as the Husker Spring "Event," Husker men's basketball, Husker women's basketball going 2-1 in the B1G tournament and the Husker 19-8 softball team.
More From Nebraska on SI
- NCAA Update: Big Ten Friday Football, Schools Dropping Sports, Big 12 Favors March Madness Expansion
- Time Change for Nebraska Baseball Friday at UCLA
- Three Transfers to Watch as Nebraska Gears Up for Spring Football
- Volleyball State: Has The Final Offseason Coaching Domino Fallen?
- Nebraska Baseball Dominates Wichita State in First Midweek Game of the Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.