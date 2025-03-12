Three Transfers to Watch as Nebraska Gears Up for Spring Football
Nebraska football had the 11th ranked transfer class nationally for 2025, according to 247 Sports, and the 13th ranked class according to Rivals. After losing nearly 40 players to graduation and the transfer portal, it was critical that the Huskers restock the roster with a strong combination of high school recruits and transfers of their own.
We recently discussed Nebraska’s transfer class with Husker247's Brian Christopherson on the Common Fan Podcast. Brian provided insight on a wide range of topics, especially when it comes to Nebraska’s roster for the 2025 season. Last week we looked at four true freshmen who could see the field for Nebraska football in 2025; today we’ll take a look at three transfers to watch as spring ball approaches.
Rocco Spindler
The Huskers made a huge splash in landing Spindler, who transferred from Notre Dame after being a major contributor for the Irish in their run to the national championship game. He started the majority of games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons in South Bend, including all four playoff games this past season.
As Brian told us: “I thought the (late) addition of Rocco Spindler from Notre Dame was huge. And I know we were really locked in around here on the tackle spot in particular and…obviously they got the big kid from Alabama too (offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett). But I think Rocco on the interior allows you flexibility.”
“I mean, if you can say, okay, we got two of the five, 40% of the whole line through the portal here, and we feel pretty good about it, that's a big step. I felt like the fact that he (Spindler) just came from a program that made it to the national championship game. He's a very personable guy. I think he's going to fit really well in the locker room and be someone that other guys can look up to. I thought that was a big deal in the process.”
Dasan McCullough
The Huskers got a big win out of the transfer portal when they snagged Dasan McCullough from old rival Oklahoma. McCullough was a freshman All American at Indiana, before playing the next two seasons in Norman. Brian is extremely high on McCullough, ranking him at the top of Nebraska’s transfer portal class.
In BC’s words: “I did a recent ranking of the portal guys, and I had him number one. And I just think it's because...if it works out, he's the type of player who, no matter what type of front they want to use, they can leave him out on the field. And he's bulking up. The challenge he has, and this is real, is that he's never had a home base sort of a position. He's been moved around. He's a guy who, his first year at Indiana was pretty good, but he's been moved around like where he's been considered (both) a DB or a linebacker. You know, could he be a rush end type guy? And so I think Nebraska is going to bulk him up a little bit. I think he's going to get some work with Phil Simpson at that outside backer Jack spot. And they're going to see what he can do and if he can wear all those hats that they hope he can. But if he does...that is going to check a lot of boxes for this defense, you know, with one guy who can have that type of versatility.”
Brian went on to note all the attributes McCullough brings to the table. “Yeah, he's very intriguing with his build. I mean, he's like, isn't he like 6'4”, 6'5”? Just long and athletic…I mean, I could see why he'd been moved around a lot. He's just got that frame that...you know, and the speed. Is he a DB? Is he a linebacker? But yeah, I'm excited about him.”
Jaylen George
As the Huskers faced the loss of numerous major contributors on the defensive line, including Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, and Jimari Butler, they set out to rebuild that position group early in the offseason. Enter Jaylen George from East Tennessee State. George was first-team All-Southern Conference in 2024, after making the freshman all conference team the year before. He’ll have two years to play in Lincoln.
BC casts George as a sleeper in the class who could be a major contributor: “I mean, if you want a sleeper: Jaylen George from East Tennessee State. Sometimes you've got to pay attention to when they bring guys in…December was such a busy month, it's easy to lose track of it, but he was in on one of the first weekends. So he was high on their board and he wasn't like a guy, like if you look at even 247 Sports or anybody's portal rankings, they're not gonna just gush about like ‘Oh Nebraska got this guy.’ But he's got two years to play and if he can be just a strong guy in your rotation to go with, hopefully growth from (Riley) Van Poppel, Keona Davis. Elijah Jeudy's still got to give some good reps. But if he can fit right in there and just be solid, that's going to go a long way for (new defensive line coach) Terry Bradden in his first year working with that group.”
He went on to talk about how the defensive line is shaping up as a whole: “Matt Rule has always had confidence that they can...continually be good on the D line, no matter what question marks those of us on the outside may say are attached to that group. And I do have some (questions). But if Jaylen and Dasan and Williams Nwaneri come along and...you know, maybe not all of them...just jump off the page right away. But if two of those three are really good…you know, we can erase some of the questions we have about that unit.”
More From Nebraska on SI
- Volleyball State: Has The Final Offseason Coaching Domino Fallen?
- Nebraska Baseball Dominates Wichita State in First Midweek Game of the Season
- Roy Helu With Bo Pelini Stories & Thoughts on Current Nebraska Football Team
- Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media Ahead of Spring Football
- Matt Rhule Officially Hires Pat Stewart as General Manager for Nebraska Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.