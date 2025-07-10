Husker Legend Adam Carriker Gives Back Through Football Camp for Local Kids
Wednesday marked the beginning of a new era for youth football in Lincoln.
After months of planning, Nebraska legend Adam Carriker officially launched the inaugural Carriker Chronicles Football Camp in partnership with the Lincoln Youth Football organization, bringing a unique experience to the city. With more than 250 young athletes in attendance, the event was a resounding success, and Carriker says plans are already in motion to make it an annual tradition.
But it wasn’t just the number of campers that made the day special, it was who showed up to coach them. Carriker assembled an all-star lineup of former Huskers to help run the camp, giving young players a chance to learn from some of the most recognizable names in Nebraska football history. From record-setting running backs to NFL veterans, the sidelines were stacked with familiar faces who know what it takes to succeed at the highest levels.
To help lead the camp, Carriker enlisted a standout group of former Huskers, including Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch, two-time national champion and five-time Pro Bowl selection Ahman Green, Outland Trophy recipient Zach Wiegert, and All-Conference defensive back Kenny Wilhite.
Carriker told KLKN his goal in hosting the camp was to bring people together and give kids “the opportunity to be around some cool coaches, to do some football, and hopefully make some memories that will last with them for quite a while.”
The camp did just that.
From the opening huddle to the final whistle, young athletes were locked in, learning the fundamentals of football while connecting with some of their Husker heroes.
From 7-on-7 competitions to tackling drills to an autograph session with the former Huskers, these campers walked away with far more than what you’d expect from a typical youth football camp.
Campers and parents alike found tremendous value in the experience, with one father saying his kid will, "Definitely be a return camper” for next year’s session.
Former Husker great Ahman Green said it felt special to be back in Lincoln giving back to the community he once lived in. “I was once that kid,” Green said. “To have this camp is just me kind of returning the favor.”
With a turnout of over 250 kids, a lineup of Husker legends, and a day full of learning, laughter, and memories, the inaugural Carriker Chronicles Football Camp delivered on every front. Carriker says this is just the beginning, plans are already underway to grow the camp in future years, with hopes of turning it into a staple of Nebraska youth football and a lasting way to give back to the community.
