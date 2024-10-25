HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football at No. 4 Ohio State
The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter Saturday an an important crossroads that could define the rest of the 2024 campaign under second-year head coach Matt Rhule. The Huskers were blown off the field last week against No. 13 Indiana 56-7, a result that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape.
NU gets only a week to lick its wounds before facing a No. 4 Ohio State team should be angry after losing 32-31 to now No. 1 Oregon two weeks ago in Euguene. The meeting between the teams could not be worse for the Huskers. There is no expectation for Nebraska to come out with a victory in Columbus, but the amount of fight and perseverance will set the stage for the remaining contests as the Huskers look to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
The HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers SI crew make their predictions. The average score is 41-14 Ohio State.
Suffice to say the final score caught out all the predictions. Last week's closest predictions belong to Josh Peterson and Tanner Johnson who both predicted a 31-20 win for Indiana. That was 38 points off the actual 56-7 Hoosier win.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season. Ties will result in wins for all parties.
Prediction
Predictor
Ohio State 54-10
Kaleb Henry
Ohio State 42-19
Austin Jacobsen
Ohio State 38-14
Eric Hess
Ohio State 38-10
Geoff Exstrom
Ohio State 38-3
Josh Peterson
Ohio State 39-10
Joe Hudson
Ohio State 38-14
ThotDoc
Ohio State 42-14
Maren Angus-Coombs
Ohio State 41-21
Cole Stukenholtz
Ohio State 42-7
Jay Stockwell
Ohio State 45-17
Middle-Aged Ball Coach
Ohio State 42-14
David Max
Ohio State 49-10
Tad Stryker
Ohio State 45-13
Caleb Sisk
Ohio State 50-10
Tanner Johnson
Ohio State 35-21
Bob Frady
Ohio State 45-10
Chris Fort
Ohio State 52-14
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 35-27
Redcast Rob
Ohio State 31-14
Redcast Boomer
Ohio State 42-14
Redcast Honke
The Why
Austin Jacobsen: The first time I have not taken Nebraska this season. Matt Rhule should have the time ready to go, but sometimes a team of Jimmies and Joes just outpaces another team. I don't doubt Nebraska could put up a fight early, but the Buckeyes talent and resentment from their Oregon loss motivates them for a sound win.
Eric Hess: Nebraska bounces back and plays sound football but the gap between the programs is still too much for the Huskers to overcome at this point.
Josh Peterson: Nebraska’s offense continues to have issues and the run game is rendered obsolete. Ohio State never looks great but coasts to an easy win.
ThotDoc: The timing of this game after the blasting in Bloomington is not ideal. The hope is that the Huskers can gain some confidence by playing tough against a superior opponent and that it can carry over for the remaining games on the schedule. Huskers have no pressure this week as virtually no one expects them to win, so play loose and play hard and keep it closer than expected.
Dave Feit: My only prediction is that the fan base's existential crisis over everything in the program will escalate into panic and absurd hot takes.
Cole Stukenholtz: A feisty Huskers squad comes out with a trick play to catch OSU off guard and keep it close at halftime, but the Buckeyes' talent takes over in the 3rd quarter.
Jay Stockwell: Satterfield has to “remind himself to run the ball” and has no clue on yards per play metrics. I am reminded the first time I heard him speak on Matt Rhule’s first day, he didn’t sound smart. Now we have direct evidence from the witness while on the stand.
Bob Frady: Both sides of the ball get a little better but it's still not enough.
Middle-Aged Ball Coach: Something isn't working with Nebraska's running game, and things will be ugly if they don't get it straightened out.
David Max: Columbus is a tough venue to play in. My last visit there in 1974 as a student trainer at Indiana was a 49-9 loss. Things haven't changed after 50 years.
Tad Stryker: Huskers have a physicality crisis which must be solved by November 2.
Chris Fort: The Huskers expect to lose and do in convincing fashion, losing their fire after a torrent of first half touchdowns by the Buckeyes.
Jeremy Pernell: Ohio State is going to win this game, but how the Huskers lose will tell the mental fortitude of this team. Will they go down swinging and look like a team that just doesn't have the horses to keep up yet? Or do they get taken behind the woodshed and look like the hapless bunch from the Indiana debacle?
