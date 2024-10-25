Nebraska Football Preview: No. 4 Ohio State
The narrative has drastically changed for the Nebraska football team in just one week. Coming off a first-half record of 5-1 going into a big-stage game against No. 13 Indiana, the Huskers had momentum and a chance to secure bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years - the longest drought of any Power Four team.
What followed was an absolute disaster for the Huskers, getting steamrolled 56-7 by the Hoosiers for its second-worst loss in program history while in the Big Ten. The only worse showing was a 62-3 drubbing by NU’s next opponent, Ohio State, in 2016, which is the same year Nebraska last went bowling. The tide suddenly turned on head coach Matt Rhule and a program trying to rise from the ashes. Jimari Butler didn’t install any confidence about the team’s ability to move on from the rubble of the Scott Frost era with his postgame comments, while offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield gave bewildering answers on how he was preparing the offense to bounce back from such a poor showing.
That is what makes Saturday pivotal, even if a win isn’t on the table nor the expectation. Survival is the key against the Buckeyes, who have built up anger following a devastating 32-31 to now No. 1 Oregon two weeks ago in Eugene. OSU outclasses the Huskers in nearly every faucet on paper, but if NU can keep things competitive for a decent portion of the game, it could get NU back in the mindset needed heading into a final four-game stretch that sees potential for multiple wins to punch their ticket to postseason play.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers battle the Buckeyes Saturday morning in Columbus.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (5-2, 2-2 B1G) at No. 4 Ohio State (5-1, 2-1 B1G)
- Line: Ohio State (-25.5), 48.5 O/U (BetMGM)
- Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Time: 11 a.m. CDT
- TV: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Color) & Jenny Taft (Sideline)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates
Ohio State Scout
Head Coach: Ryan Day | 7th season | 61-9 OSU Record | 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year | Two B1G Championships (‘19, ‘20), Four College Football Playoff Appearances (‘19,’20,’21,’22).
2023 Record: 11-2 (8-1 B1G, 2nd B1G East), No. 7 Final Ranking | One Consensus All-American | B1G Offensive Player, Receiver, Tight End and Linebacker of the Year | Eight All-B1G First-Team selections, Four All-B1G Second Team selections, Five All-B1G Third Team members, Five All-B1G Honorable Mentions | 14-3 loss to No. 9 Missouri in Cotton Bowl.
All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 9-1 (2021 last meeting, 26-17 OSU).
Fun Fact: Saturday’s game sees two of college football’s winningest programs go to battle. Nebraska and Ohio State are two of only eight programs to have eclipsed 900 overall wins with the Buckeyes recording 969 victories and the Huskers 922.
Key Returners: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Sr. | Emeka Egbuka, WR, Gr. | Carnell Tate, WR, Soph. | Brandon Inniss, WR, Soph. | Gee Scott Jr., TE, GR | Josh Simmons, OL, Sr. | Josh Fryar, OL, Sr. | Donovan Jackson, OL, Sr. | Carson Hinzman, OL, Jr. | Jack Sawyer, DE, Sr. | JT Tuimoloau, DE, Sr. | Ty Hamilton, DT, Sr. | Tyleik Williams, DT, Sr. | Cody Simon, LB, GR | Arvell Reese, LB, Soph. | Denzel Burke, CB, Sr. | Davison Igbinosun, CB, Jr. | Jordan Hancock, CB, Sr. | Sonny Styles, S, Jr. | Lathan Ransom, S, Sr. | Jayden Fielding, K, Jr.
Key Additions: Will Howard, QB, GR (Kansas State) | Julian Sayin, QB, Fr. (Alabama) | Quinshon Judkins, RB, Jr. (Ole Miss) | Jeremiah Smith, WR, Fr. (Recruit) | Will Kacmarek, TE, Sr. (Ohio) | Seth McLaughlin, C, GR (Alabama) | Caleb Downs, S, Soph. (Alabama).
Key Departures: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR (Arizona Cardinals, No. 4 Overall) | Michael Hall, DT (Cleveland Browns, 2nd Round) | Cade Stover, TE (Houston Texans, 4th Round) | Tommy Eichenberg, LB (LV Raiders, 5th Round) | Miyan Williams, RB (Eligibility) | Matt Jones, OL (Eligibility) | Steele Chambers, LB (Eligibility) | Julian Fleming, WR (Penn State) | Noah Rogers, WR (NC State) | Kyle McCord, QB (Syracuse) | Chip Trayanum, RB (Kentucky) | Evan Pryor, RB (Cincinnati) | Omari Abor, DE (SMU) | Reid Carrico, LB (West Virginia).
Outlook: There’s a reason why many national pundits and analysts tagged Ohio State as the preseason favorites to win its first national title since raising the trophy in the inaugural season of the College Football Playoff in 2014. The Buckeyes are loaded from top to bottom with many opposing coaches calling this year’s OSU team the best squad they’ve ever played, period.
That’s what $20 million in NIL will get you, which is the reported number Ohio State deployed to build up the most menacing team in the modern era. However, most of that was to keep players in school rather than dipping into the transfer portal, though head coach Ryan Day and his staff did plenty of. More than a dozen starters returned to Columbus to chase that illustrious Big Ten and national title that has eluded this Buckeye senior class.
A top-ten unit from a season ago, OSU’s defense has plenty of returning production including the defensive end duo of Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau, who have combined for 34 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks in six games. All-Big Ten defensive tackles Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton are back with Hamilton standing fifth on the team with 21 tackles. Although, the backend may be the Buckeyes calling card in this unit with Denzel Burke, Sonny Styles and Lanthan Ranson all returning including two more starters in Davison Igbinosun and Jordan Hancock. Styles leads the team with 39 tackles while Ransom is second with 29.
Four of the five offensive lineman who started in 2023 are back in Columbus, but OSU was dealt a tough blow with the injury of senior Josh Simmons, who was arguably their best blocker. Impact receiver Emeka Egbuka and ball carrier TreVeyon Henderson return on offense at the skill positions.
With a strong nucleus returning, the Buckeyes filled holes with top of the line talent through the portal. A consensus All-American as a true freshman at Alabama, Caleb Downs chose Ohio State over hometown Georgia following the retirement of Nick Saban. In a down year for OSU quarterback standards, 2023 starter Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse making the way for former Kansas State signal caller Will Howard, who has fit in seamlessly with 1,574 yards, 14 touchdowns and only three picks in six games. Quinshon Judkins, one of the best running backs in the country, comes over from Ole Miss to form a two-headed monster with Henderson. Judkins has rushed for a team-high 494 yards while Henderson isn’t too far behind with 424 yards.
Seth McLaughlin is another Alabama transfer as he plays center for OSU while Will Kacmarek comes from in-state Ohio at tight end. However, the most impactful addition may be No. 1 overall recruit Jeremiah Smith who has dazzled and led the national surge of true freshman wide receivers with 553 yards on 32 catches and seven touchdowns.
Nebraska could be in for a rough Saturday. Harboring anger from a prime time loss to Oregon two weeks ago, the Buckeyes will be highly motivated to remind college football why they’re a national title contender. Despite a spark from freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, his weaknesses were exposed against Indiana and OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was keen to pay attention.
The Huskers are 14th in the conference in rush yards per game (127.1) and that aspect will be tough to get going against a Buckeye defense allowing only 86.3 per game which is second best. Ohio State is tops in the league in only allowing 251.3 yards per game while being No. 2 in total offense (503 YPG). The key for NU is making Howard uncomfortable as he has the ability to carve the Blackshirts given enough time. The Huskers are No. 1 in the Big Ten in sacks while No. 2 in TFLs so defensive coordinator Tony White will need to lean into his aggressiveness.
Prepare for this one to get ugly, but a win is not the expectation for NU. Keeping things competitive for three quarters while looking to gain some confidence on the offensive side of the ball should be the goal. There are four very winnable games in the final stretch of the schedule for NU and Rhule needs to have his team ready to exercise those demons and reach a bowl game to prove he has the program improving in the right direction.
